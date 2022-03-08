Valeria, the Ukrainian TikToker who documents the war on social media- Corriere.it

A young 20-year-old photographer talks about the war in Ukraine on TikTok: the gutted buildings, the distorted life, the comings and goings between the house and the bunker, the empty supermarket shelves
That in Ukraine is the first war in the world in which social media have this pervasiveness in everyday life. The platforms are normally used by teenagers and boys to tell their days, but how are they used by those who have seen their life overwhelmed by a traumatic event such as war?
An answer can be found in the tiktoks of Valeria (@Valerisssh), a 20-year-old Ukrainian from Chernihiv, photographer by profession, who on the platform most loved by Generation Z he shares his tragic daily life made up of buildings gutted by bombs, deserted streets, underground bunkers. But the final alienating result: Valeria indeed documents the war in his country following the trends of TikTok, adding music and tunes, making a mockery of the most popular videos on the platform and seasoning it all with a generous dose of cynicism. His profile followed by 437 thousand people and collected over 14 million likes. The video that went around the web and made it known to the world has totaled 26 million views in four days.
The photographer wanders through the streets of the bombed-out city, shooting the shattered glass, the destroyed walls, the soldiers in camouflage with the lens of her smartphone. A Russian bomb destroyed the house where a dear friend of mine lives – the caption accompanying a video of her posted on her profile -. You can see the living room and the kitchen from the broken window. I could never imagine how people felt during World War II, but now I am living this reality and I am scared for my life. Please Putin Stop the War!. In another video the girl shows the empty shelves of a supermarket, referring to the Pov trend (which on the social network indicates a video in which users imitate someone or a particular situation, in a fun and ironic way).
I do this content on TikTok and Instagram and I want all people to know about our problem. Because war is not our problem, something that concerns the whole world – Valeria told the Bbc -. I can’t believe this is all happening in the 21st century.
