Valeria, the Ukrainian TikToker who documents the war on social media- Corriere.it

Of Alice Scaglioni

A young 20-year-old photographer talks about the war in Ukraine on TikTok: the gutted buildings, the distorted life, the comings and goings between the house and the bunker, the empty supermarket shelves

That in Ukraine is the first war in the world in which social media have this pervasiveness in everyday life. The platforms are normally used by teenagers and boys to tell their days, but how are they used by those who have seen their life overwhelmed by a traumatic event such as war?

An answer can be found in the tiktoks of Valeria (@Valerisssh), a 20-year-old Ukrainian from Chernihiv, photographer by profession, who on the platform most loved by Generation Z he shares his tragic daily life made up of buildings gutted by bombs, deserted streets, underground bunkers. But the final alienating result: Valeria indeed documents the war in his country following the trends of TikTok, adding music and tunes, making a mockery of the most popular videos on the platform and seasoning it all with a generous dose of cynicism. His profile followed by 437 thousand people and collected over 14 million likes. The video that went around the web and made it known to the world has totaled 26 million views in four days.