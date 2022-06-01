Valérie Messika, diamond queen: The interview that shines

Beyoncé and Kate Moss’ favorite jewelry brand is her. Creator of the eponymous House, Valérie Messika dynamizes the luxury sector by making the diamond rockier. Tailor-made maintenance.

You present your new products during fashion weeks in Paris. A first for the jewelry sector?

Valerie Messika : Absolutely ! And we are very proud of it. Last year, the presentation of our collection ” Fine jewelry “, during Haute-Couture Fashion-Week in July, was one of our highlights. We are also present, with a big parade, at fashion-week in September.

What are the highlights in the industry calendar?

At Messika, we release a few new items for the summer, but the real moment when we present our collections to the whole world is in January, for delivery in May. In fact, new products are presented throughout the year, with a highlight before Christmas, which is very important in terms of sales.

How did you become a creator of “luxury jewelry” ?

I joined my diamond father, André, in the early 2000s. I didn’t want to work in this environment, but he had managed to find a place for himself in a very closed world, that of diamonds, and I ended up joining him there. We share the same passion. He who had always dreamed of having one of his children succeed him, his eldest daughter is ready to take over!

How was your beginnings with your father?

By traveling the world for two years, in search of the most beautiful diamonds, especially in India and Israel, with him. I was learning the trade of an entrepreneur and at some point he chose to move up the chain and become a diamond cutter. He settled down in Israel, where the stone business is the most attractive, and I stayed in Paris.

And you launched your brand there.

Yes, in 2005. Once he left the profession, I wanted to launch my own brand, specializing in diamonds, by dusting off the vision we had of it at that time. Because, at the beginning of the 2000s, the diamond was still the gift ” for eternity », the engagement ring par excellence… Me, I was 20 years old, I had grown up handling jewellery, and I wanted to be able to wear diamonds every day.

What was the guideline of your very first collection?

Paying homage to women and diamonds, by creating pure, modern and easy-to-wear diamond jewellery. For me, the diamond can be a toolempowerment for women !

What was the positioning of the brand at the time?

I wanted to put jewelery in competition with luxury handbags. The woman must not wait until she is asked to marry to wear diamonds! So I put my foot in the dish, and thanks to the experience acquired with my father, everything went very, very quickly.



“THE MESSIKA HOUSE HAS MADE DIAMOND MORE ROCK! »

And how has the diamond market evolved over the past fifteen years?

The diamond has been desacralized, thanks to its adoption by more and more women. Houses like Messika have helped make it more rock. We were able to convince clients who didn’t necessarily like jewelry. Thanks to these changes, the diamond no longer represents this inaccessible symbol that it has long been in the collective unconscious. It is now part of everyday life for many women.

What are the local specificities of the different countries where Messika is present?

There are fewer and fewer differences between them, tastes are globalizing. That being said, the Asian market remains very focused on the quality of raw materials, expertise, as well as the notion of family and transmission. On the American side, it’s more style, as well as tradition. Appetites are slightly different, but the market is now globalized.

What did you learn at Chanel, where you started before joining your father?

I learned a lot about branding there. Everyone talked about Mademoiselle Coco Chanel, as if she were still alive, it was instructive to see the respect given to the tastes of the founder and the history of the brand. The Chanel spirit! I retain from my time spent there the importance of respecting the DNA of its brand.

And what would be the Messika spirit »?

The Messika spirit is femininity and coolness : being able to wear the gemstone with jeans-basketball. We like raw materials next to noble materials. The idea behind this way of doing things would be ” out of the box “. Because we landed out of nowhere in an extremely traditional profession, putting our feet in the dish. It is our disruptive and modern side that made us emerge.

And who pushes you to choose a muse like Kate Moss, I imagine.

Kate embodies for me all the values ​​of the disruptive rock woman, the one who can break her face but who always bounces back, and who chooses above all to live as she sees fit. She is sublime while giving the impression that she is not wearing her hair. She is a constant source of inspiration, and she is the Messika woman par excellence!

Beyoncé wore one of your pieces, how did it happen?

It’s a special relationship, we’ve been jewelrying it for eight years for special events. She fell in love with the House when she stayed for a few months at the Royal Monceau in Paris, in 2014. Since she discovered us behind this window, she has worn Messika jewelry for the Super Bowl, for the Grammys , and even for his music video at the Louvre (see box). A real beautiful story!

The brand experienced an acceleration in 2019, with the opening of several own stores.

Yes. And for the year 2021, fifteen new points of sale have opened, our record.

What future for the jewelry sector?

Diamonds have a very bright future ahead of them. Especially when we see LVMH buying Tiffany’s, after Bvlgari, and we know that 80% of the diamonds sold are still ” off brand “. The field of possibilities is immense!

And what future for Messika?

Pursue our international development. We want to open up to Asia. And continue to promote our diamond expertise, all over the world.

By Laurence Remila

Pictures Arnaud Juherian & Alexandre Lasnier