“Valerie Pécresse can conquer France”, interview with Maria Latella

Maria Latella, Skytg24 anchorwoman, columnist for Il Messaggero and Sunday morning presenter of radio 24 with two programs, Sunday coffee and the much loved “None is perfect”, For seven years, the program dedicated to gender equality and work has had a special interest in France. Partly because her husband, the British advertiser, lives there Alasdhair Macgregor Hastie and partly for professional reasons: from the beginning he followed the Italian-French dialogues born from the collaboration between Luiss and Sciences Po.

On 15 December, at Luiss Latella, he will moderate an important event in which they will participate Vincenzo Boccia, Paola Severino and, it is said, also representatives of the two governments. Emmanuel Macron And Mario Draghi they are among those invited to speak, albeit remotely. Precisely on the French political scene, in enormous turmoil, affaritaliani.it spoke with the popular journalist.

Maria Latella, on The Messenger a few days ago you wrote that the novelty Valerie Pécresse could really worry the current president Emmanuel Macron. Because?

“Until now, Valerie Pécresse, president of the Île de France region, did not worry anyone. Its competitors from the Les Républicains party, Éric Ciotti, Xavier Bertrand and Michel Barnier, seemed better equipped to support the electoral campaign. Instead, surprisingly, she has overtaken them all, and now she has the party on her side because both Bertrand and Barnier have sided with her. The game is becoming interesting and less obvious than expected “.

Up to now, the novelty of this electoral campaign that has just begun had been Eric Zemmour, the very popular Jewish journalist of Berber origin, signature of Figaro and star of CNews TV …

“Zemmour is popular, it is true, but also very divisive. This was also seen last Saturday, in his first rally as a candidate of his party called ‘Reconquête’ (Reconquest). There have been clashes in the audience with the ‘antifa’ groups and this is probably only the beginning of what will happen every time Zemmour speaks in public. An incandescent climate usually drives away moderate voters, we will see how the opinion of that right-wing France will orient itself which, until now, seemed tired of Marine Le Pen and had not yet found a point of reference in it. Les Républicains“.

There has been a lot of questioning about the “cui prodest” Zemmour’s candidacy. Some say that in the end it damages Le Pen and therefore helps Macron …

“We journalists are the first to love conspiracies that we then criticize. For now it is too early to even assess the weight that Zemmour’s party may have in the elections. We are talking about next spring and so far, I repeat, one of the parties in the field had not his candidate still voiced. Now that the games are defined, let’s look at the individual actors: on the left, the Socialist Party has Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, but the polls do not seem encouraging. On the right, Eric Zemmour inflames the streets more than Marine Le Pen, fishing in a more metropolitan electorate than the lepenist one but in the end not too far away. Up to now the moderates had the only point of reference in President Macron but here with the arrival of Valerie Pécresse something changes “.

But Valerie Pécresse is much less known than Macron …

“Even Macron at the beginning of the electoral campaign was unknown to most. I remember at first my friends in Paris supported ‘He won’t take a vote outside the 7th arrondissement.’ Instead, thanks to the judicial investigation that put Fillon out of the game, little by little, cover of the weekly people after cover, Macron succeeded in the miracle. And a few months later his deputies from En Marche defeated the old glories of the parties even in Savoy. Valerie Pécresse has political experience, she was ‘raised’ by Jacques Chirac. Zemmour immediately attacked her on this: ‘She will be a liar like her mentor Chirac’. But in my opinion it is a criticism that does not attack: Chirac was a president despite everything and very popular until the end ”.

In his comment for The messenger however she writes: “It is not sure that the D factor, the Woman factor, is not an obstacle for deep France.” Why?

“We have no proof to the contrary, however. The D factor could also be that ‘boost’ of novelty that the French electorate is signaling the need. I limit myself to observing that in France there are three women candidates for the Elysée: Anne Hidalgo , Marine Le Pen and now Valerie Pecresse. In Italy it is talked about as if it were an academic exercise or a parlor game. Without anyone really believing it “.