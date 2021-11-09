Valerie Taylor and The Jaws, against the damage caused by Steven Spielberg

A life spent correcting what was done by Steven Spielberg in one of his most cult films, The shark, is what he tells Valerie Taylor in the Disney + documentary Playing With Sharks. Focused on her transition from spearfisher to director, to become a staunch environmentalist and champion of great marine predators, all too often also demonized for the image that many have of it precisely because of the film of 1975.

When Australian Valerie was hired with her husband Ron to make the video that would become the mother scene of the film by the American director, determined to film a real shark after the disappointment for the malfunctions of theanimatrone used off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

“You can direct a dog, a human or a horse, but you cannot direct a shark, – is the synthesis of the filmmaker, accustomed to diving in and filming great white sharks of South Australia. – They all have different personalities. Some are shy, some are overbearing, some are brave ”.

Certainly not the cruel killers shown on the screen by Spielberg, who after seeing the material taken by the two Australians – who intervened to help the professional stuntman Carl Rizzo, panicked once he was lowered into the cage – he decided to twist the film’s ending, transforming Hopper from victim to survivor.

In the life of the Taylors, everything changed after they killed a shark while shooting a movie in the 1960s. And the lighting that sharks needed to be studied and understood, rather than killed, she is the one who informed their whole subsequent existence. Like the aforementioned Playing With Sharks, which doesn’t really tell about Valerie’s entire life, however interesting it might be.

“She was like a Marvel superhero to me”said Australian producer Bettina Dalton, who with the director Sally Aitken made the documentary for National Geographic. Born in Australia and raised mainly in New Zealand, Valerie Taylor, now 85, grew up poor. Hospitalized at 12 due to polio, and forced to drop out of school, she began working as a cartoonist, then turned to theater acting, until she began to immerse herself professionally.

When The shark became a worldwide hit, however, Taylor realized that because of the film the recreational hunting these predators had gained popularity and the general public was convinced that they were the sharks’ favorite prey. In reality, they are generally quite uninterested in us humans, except to mistake them for natural prey, such as sea lions.

“When I was bitten, I stood still and waited for him to let me go, because he had made a mistake”, tells Valerie of her experience in this sense. One of many for her, that left adrift saved himself by anchoring himself with the ribbons of his hair to a piece of coral until the arrival of a boat or which he taught to dive Mick Jagger.

“I hate being old, but at least it means that when I swam in the ocean it was still pristine – he confessed. – It’s like going to a rainforest and seeing a cornfield “. Today thanks to her the nurse shark has become the first protected shark species in the world and the area where she and Ron filmed the sequence of The shark is now a marine park renamed in their honor.

Despite this, sharks continue to be decimated around the world by the millions, every year.