Valhalla, the new Trailer reveals epic sequences of historical battles

The full trailer for Vikings: Valhalla focuses on the real characters from the Netflix spinoff. Set 100 years after the original Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla is based on the real characters of the era, including Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Other cast members are Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin and David Oakes. The new series is created by Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart, who doubles as showrunner, and produced by original Vikings creator Michael Hirst.

The original Vikings show ran for six seasons and featured stars Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Gustaf Skarsgård and Georgia Hirst. Created by Michael Hirst, who wrote every episode of the entire series, the show was praised for its bold and authentic approach to Viking culture, as well as helping to launch the careers of Fimmel, Winnick and others.

The final season, Vikings season 6, arrived in 2020, with Vikings: Valhalla announced in 2019 immediately finding a home on Netflix. The show originally was airing on History, before moving to Amazon Prime for the second half of Season 6.

The full Vikings: Valhalla trailer has now been released by Netflix, which focuses on real-life characters of the era, who happen to be some of the most popular and well-known Vikings in history, particularly in the 11th century. Set 100 years after the events of the original Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla follows the rise in tensions between Vikings and English royalty, as well as the clash between Christian and pagan beliefs, taking Eriksson, Eriksdotter and Prince Sigurdsson on an epic journey. from Kattegat to England and beyond.

The new series it will blend historical authenticity with the same kind of drama, violence and gritty action that fans have come to expect from the series.

Stuart is best known as a screenwriter, having written a series of high-profile action thrillers throughout his career, including the pivotal Die Hard of 1988.

He also wrote Special surveillance with Sylvester Stallone, Just Cause with Sean Connery, and 1993’s The Fugitive with Harrison Ford. Stuart wrote and directed the thriller Blood line in 1997, taking nearly a decade off from Hollywood after receiving negative criticism. His latest project was the Netflix miniseries The Liberator. In Vikings: Valhalla it is the first time that Stuart has found himself in the role of creator and showrunner.

Vikings fans are sure to be thrilled with Vikings: Valhalla, as it appears to have the same level of historical intensity and authenticity that made the show such a success. Focusing on the real people of that era is a tantalizing addition to the series myth, but it doesn’t seem like any sacrifices have been made in terms of gory violence and complex characters.

The show is also a great jumping off point for new fans who haven’t seen the original series, as it has a nice 100-year gap to allow new audiences (as well as fans of the original) to jump in without having to first. binge on multiple seasons. Vikings: Valhalla debuts February 25 on Netflix.