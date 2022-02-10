Valhalla, Ubisoft has transformed a DLC into a standalone game, for Bloomberg – Nerd4.life

One of the major DLCs of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been transformed into a autonomous gameworking name “Rift”, to be published before Assassin’s Creed Infinityaccording to Jason Schreier who told it all in a long report on Bloomberg, dedicated to the projects of the French publisher.

According to what is reported, the new Assassin’s Creed, whose title is not yet known, will have as protagonist Basim before the events of Valhalla, and will be smaller than the standards of the series, especially the last few chapters. It will be more focused on stealth gameplay than on the other aspects that characterize the franchise, and is scheduled for the end of 2022 or 2023.

Ubisoft’s goal with this title seems to be very simple: it doesn’t want to let too much time pass without launching a new Assassin’s Creed, since Infinity will have a very long gestation.

Of course for now there is nothing confirmed, but considering that the source is Jason Schreier surely there must be something behind it, as it usually does not report information without being sure of its sources.

Eurogamer.net has also arrived to support the existence of the game, which not only confirmed what Schreier wrote but also added some details, such as that the new Assassin’s Creed will be set in Baghdad.

Precisely in an old Eurogamer interview José Araiza, the producer of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, had confirmed the return of Basim, while not explaining in what context.

Contacted by Bloomberg, Ubisoft declined an invitation to comment on the news, stating however that they have an exceptional line-up of titles for the next few years.