Valheim is updated: here are the news and the upcoming DLC

Valheim was one of the first phenomena in the world of video games of this 2021. The game, a sort of Minecraft set in a Viking era with a strong survival component, has been able to conquer the peaks of the Steam ranking and become one of the most known and broadcast on Twitch. While attention has waned in favor of other titles, the developers continue to work hard and prepare to roll out a new update.

As reported in the last few hours, in fact, Valheim will soon be enriched with another, important update. As stated by the developers on the Steam page, the biggest and most mysterious part is about some sort of threat within the co-op area of ​​the game, with different rewards tied to it. New caverns and a series of fixes related to bugs, connection errors, animations and a will also be implemented rework of the attack range of enemies.

The most important part of updating the However, Valheim will remain the new DLC. Called Mistlands, the new Iron Gate game content will bring players into a new game area, covered in fog. We do not yet know what will be inside, but considering the size of the update and the importance of the same, it is reasonable to expect several new contents and maybe some new rewards and some new enemies, in addition to the one already introduced. within the co-op area of ​​the game.

Unfortunately, at least for the moment, Iron Gate has not communicated when the new Valheim update will be available. Considering that we are almost close to the end of the year, however, it cannot be excluded that the new game update will only be available in the course of 2022, maybe exactly one year after the release of the title. Speculations and hypotheses, however, which are worth investigating. We will update you as soon as there are more news and updates, so keep following us for all the news and announcements in the pipeline.