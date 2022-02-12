Valieva-Tutberidze, who is the coach of the Russian prodigies (who keeps them without water and on a perennial diet) – Corriere.it

from Maria Strada

The technique of Russian phenomena that has come under investigation by the Russian anti-doping. Pushes girls to the limit by burning them before the age of majority: Kamila Valieva, tested positive for doping, only the latest in a long series

The doping case that shakes the world of figure skating the latest scandal that strikes the sport controlled by Moscow, and the first to seriously involve the world of ice and the small (and ultra-winning) world of the Sambo-70 school, but destined to have an echo beyond the sanctions that could affect the Russian team and perhaps even the not even 16-year-old Kamila Valieva. Why must someone be responsible for the very young. And the Sambo-70 school belongs to the great coach Eteri Tutberidze (and his associates Sergei Dudakov and Daniil Gleikhengauz) first suspect in this chain. The Rusada, the Russian anti-doping, has meanwhile tried to remove itself from its responsibilities by launching an investigation into the school itself. The purpose of this investigation is to identify all the circumstances of a possible violation of the Anti-Doping Regulations in the interest of a protected person, the note reads. The protected person, in fact, Valieva, her attentions are, therefore, addressed to the coach but also to her collaborators, the coach Sergei Dudakov and the choreographer Danil Gleikhenhauz. I don’t do gossip, was the only comment that came out of Tutberidze’s mouth.

Valieva and the rules of the Tutberidze school But how does life work under Tutberidze? Hard workouts, no drinking

during sessions,

obsessive weight control,

someone even accuses of attempts to retard growth. And a lot, a lot of severity: certainly, in the kiss & cry, the sitting room where the athletes wait for the score after the test, we rarely see hugs and kisses, concessions to affection or even just to understanding that a child deserves. Even less consolation pats if the test went wrong.

Girls are not to be loved – Tutberidze herself claimed in 2019 in an interview on State TV – I work little with boys because they need to feel loved, they want mercy and compassion. Or respect after winning. But if I start to have compassion on someone, to reduce the load, it will never be the same. Once you get off the podium, you go back to being a nobody, like everyone else. I help them for the future. Before adding that she herself does not forgive herself the ability not to forget the wrongs, to let go. The results come, but at what price?

To tell about the levels of Tutberidze school – 48 years old, former ice dance specialist without great laurels – it is necessary to list the victories of his protgesof which Kamila Valievain his first year as a senior and already destined for gold in Beijing without stumbling the positivity of trimetazidine, an anti-ischemic drug – not not even the last (paws, and it will be the future of a present not yet written, Sofia Akateva, class of 2007).

If Valieva does not skate, they will go down on the Chinese ice anyway two other athletes from Eteri, Anna Shcherbakova, 17 years old and reigning world champion, and Alexandra Trusova, former junior champion. With Valieva, in January, they won the European Championships. And in the other specialties he manages the couple Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov (artistic) and the Georgian Morisi Kvitelashvili.

Before the deadly trio of jumpers, they had to be attributed to the school Tutberidze young people of the caliber of Alina Zagitova, Olympic champion 2018 and world champion 2019, Evgenia Medvedeva, silver in Pyeongchang and two-time world champion in 2016 and 2017, Julia Lipnitskaya, European champion 2014 and vice world champion the same year



, or Alena Kostornaia, world champion 2020



.

THE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

All exceptional skaters, and how could it be otherwise, but all with a mostly precocious and meteoric career: they succumbed to psychological or physical problems (Lipnitskaya ended up in the grip of anorexia), except perhaps Medvedeva who, after the Korean Olympics, had the strength to take leave almost gracefully from the Eteri school to fly to Canada, only to be accused of childishness (and jealousy for his partner Zagitova) and worse by the icy coach, who launches into a long outburst on Instagram against the traitor.

Lipnitskaya at the Sochi Olympics had dominated in teams and failed (fifthnot even 16 years old) in the individualimmediately after he had slammed the door and never managed to repeat himself with another coach, retiring at the age of 19; Medvedevaas mentioned, she is gone – undefeated for two years in a row. He hasn’t skated in three seasons.

Then came the little girls of the triple Axel and quads, the quadruple jumps (Valieva was the first to perform one at the Olympics, but not the only one), and at the same time the personal accusations against the coach have acquired a new volume: exploitation of young talents and excessive pressure to take the girls beyond their limits (they begin to prepare the quadruple from 11-13 years).

Girls, not surprisingly, given that Tutberidze seems to lose effectiveness when skaters pass the age of puberty. It is not a coincidence that Zagitova, 19 and, as mentioned, reigning Olympic champion – announced her intention to take a break from competitions at the Absolutes of Russia, in December 2020. And not yet back, practically joining the early retreats or excellent collapses like that of her colleagues and former companions Lipnitskaya and Medvedeva. She just happens to be 18 years old.

since then that also some authoritative voices of Russian skating – Tatiana Tarasova, who coaches the Tutberidze (poor) athlete and Alexei Mishin are monuments to former Soviet ice – they began to speak clearly of the need to raise the threshold for entry into competition precisely to extend the career – and perhaps even save the psyche – of skaters. Tutberidze continues on his way, his girls win and will probably win again – net of the doping scandal – but they will probably have very short careers. Ethers convinced that she is doing well, that glory is what girls are looking for (Lipnitskaya? She got her dose of love from the fans, I think she was happy to be on the podium: the whole world admired it).

The opinion of the former female athletes or almost, at the moment, is not known. But if to the fear of psychological pressures, excessive workloads and post-adolescent abandonment, we also add that of the administration of substances dangerous to health, the picture becomes complicated. As he pointed out Friday the Timesat stake there is not only the fairness of an Olympic medal (or two): it is about the fairness and integrity of the Games, but also about sport in general.

Follow the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics also with the Courier newsletter. Every day the latest news on Italian athletes in Beijing: winners, competitions, records and medals. You can sign up here