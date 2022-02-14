Valieva will be able to compete, appeal rejected

The Russian figure skater will be able to compete on Tuesday 15 February in the single program

Kamila Valieva , the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive in a doping test carried out in December, received the green light to participate in the women’s individual figure skating competition at the Beijing 2022 Games. Lausanne, which rejected the urgent appeal presented by the IOC. The Russian will therefore be able to take to the track tomorrow.

The 15-year-old skater tested positive for the doping test on December 25, 2021 during the national championships in St. Petersburg, for trimetadizine, a banned drug that is used against heart ailments. The return to the competitions of Valieva had been authorized by the Russian anti-doping.

In a short press conference, Matthieu Reeb, General Manager of Tas, read the Court’s response based on “exceptional circumstances” structured on three orders of consideration: the age of Valieva, who, being less than 16, is a protected person. ‘according to the international code; the ‘irreparable damage’, linked to the suspension, between the integrity and regularity of the races; finally, the stop to the skater gained during the Games, without the athlete being given the opportunity to defend.

The college set up ad hoc for the case, chaired by the Italian Fabio Iudica, lawyer and professor of sports law, expressed itself only on the suspension provision and does not affect the possibility of a future disqualification which may be decided by Wada (the anti-doping world) also retroactively, also ignoring for lack of specific competence, a response on the team competition won on February 7 by Russia thanks to Valieva, author for the first time at the Games of a quadruple jump. Hence, the results of the races could be rewritten even in many months. The Russian skater, meanwhile, will be able to participate in the individual program that opens tomorrow where she is very favorite for the final victory.