Valkyrie Bitcoin Mining ETF “WGMI” approved for listing on Nasdaq

Wealth management firm Crypto Valkyrie will have a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) listed on Nasdaq this week. The stock exchange will list Valkyrie’s new “Bitcoin Mining ETF,” an investment vehicle that will provide assets that provide exposure to securities of companies “that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits” from Bitcoin or crypto mining, or from hardware and software related to crypto mining.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ETFs have not yet hit the market in the US, hampered by the SEC’s shy approach to accepting such ETFs. However, in recent months, the SEC has finally warmed to the idea of ​​ETFs of the future, starting with the ProShares ETF and the VanEck Bitcoin ETF. Last October was truly a monumental month for publicly traded markets and cryptocurrencies, with Valkyrie joining the likes of ProShares, Invesco, and several other investment firms seeking out cryptocurrency-focused ETF offerings.

Valkyrie’s latest ETF, ‘WGMI’ (a tribute to the famous cryptocurrency phrase, “we will make it”), will begin trading at the Nasdaq opening bell from tomorrow, Tuesday, February 8. Valkyrie has determined that 80% of the ETF’s portfolio holdings will reflect the stocks of companies that are generating the majority of their revenue or profits from crypto mining, or from crypto mining related hardware and / or software. The remaining 20% ​​of the ETF’s net worth will be allocated to companies that hold “a significant portion of their net worth” in Bitcoin and crypto. The ETF will have an expense ratio of 0.75%.

Bitcoin has shown strong signs of righting the ship after a difficult start to the new year. Will Valkyrie’s latest ETF and other publicly traded stocks help support adoption? | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com

What can we expect

WGMI is the third in line for ETFs now accepted by Valkyrie, following the company’s broad Bitcoin futures ETF and “Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF,” which holds companies that “directly or indirectly invest in, trade in, or otherwise have bitcoin exposure “.

While we know this new Valkyrie ETF will not have direct holdings in cryptocurrencies, expect some of the biggest names in the mining industry to make the cut, like Hive, Bitfarms, Marathon, and others. With 20% allocated to companies with substantial net assets in Bitcoin, we might also see the likes of MicroStrategy and other big players making WGMI stakes. Additionally, the fund noted that the company’s holdings use about 77 percent renewable energy, double the average for common publicly traded companies.

