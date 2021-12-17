Valkyrie ETF with Bitcoin exposure launched today on Nasdaq

The latest SEC approved Valkyrie ETF, the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB) offers exposure to Bitcoin and it was launched two days ago on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

SEC approved Bitcoin Exposure Valkyrie ETF

Introducing the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (Nasdaq: VBB). Launching today on @Nasdaq. Disclosures in bio. pic.twitter.com/YgiyQcDPPW – Valkyrie (@ValkyrieFunds) December 15, 2021

According to the document deposited to the SEC, the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the securities of US companies with “Innovative budgets”, such as custodians, exchanges or traders, which have exposure to Bitcoin.

The document specifies as follows:

“[ETF Valkyrie investirà nel] broader bitcoin ecosystem which includes, but is not limited to, bitcoin trading platforms, bitcoin miners, bitcoin custodians, digital wallet providers, companies that facilitate bitcoin payments, and companies that provide other technologies, equipment or services to companies operating in the bitcoin ecosystem. “

To give an idea in numbers, the Valkyrie ETF will be able to invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities of BTC mining firms and 5% in investment vehicle securities of US pools that hold BTC.

At the time of publication, the fund’s shares below the ticker VBB are trading at $ 24.48, after being dropped more than 1.5% since launch on Wednesday.

Valkyrie ETF with Bitcoin exposure after BTC Futures ETF

This latest offering of Valkyrie ETFs with Bitcoin exposure arrives two months after the Bitcoin Futures ETF’s approval, the Bitcoin Strategy ETF (Nasdaq: BTF) that has debuted to Nasdaq exactly on October 22, 2021.

The shares of the BTF fund are currently trading for $ 18.70, it dropped by about 27% since the day it opened.

SEC approval of the Bitcoin Strategy ETF came 3 days after the opening of the dances Bitcoin Futures ETF inaugurated by ProShares listed on NYSE.

Bitcoin: PlanB expects $ 100,000 by the end of the year but the price drops

While everyone is betting on Bitcoin, directly or indirectly, in the last 24 hours the price of BTC has recorded a decline of 4% which has led it to fall below $ 47,000.

Yet despite this bear market of the last two weeks, the famous cryptocurrency quantist analyst, PlanB has expressed his prediction. According to PlanB, the price of Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 by the end of the year, and then aim for $ 200,000 and beyond in 2022.

A somewhat risky target that of 100k, calculating that there are only 2 weeks left until the end of 2021, but certainly not impossible when it comes to Bitcoin which over the years has shown how its price volatility has nevertheless defined its long-term bullish trend.