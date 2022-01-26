Valkyrie launches Bitcoin Miners ETF

The appetite of Valkyrie and its customers for ETF in the crypto world it continues to grow. After theBitcoin ETF launched by the group – and the attempt to approve a physical replica – comes new fund a passive management which will focus on the world of miner.

It is about Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF, which will invest at least the80% in actions of those groups that they do mining and that they get at least del 50% from this type of operations.

Bitcoin Miner ETF – Valkyrie’s idea

Valkyrie preparing its ETF dedicated to miners

Valkyrie, for the uninitiated, is one of the fund managers most important in the world and is a manager who has already been active for a few months by taking an interest in cryptocurrencies and in particular of Bitcoin.

It should therefore come as no surprise to see it on the market with a new financial product, this time dedicated to those who deal with Bitcoin mining on a professional level. In fact, within this fund the shares will end, at least for the80% of assets, of companies that deal with mining by main street. In fact, in order to be eligible for the fund, they must obtain at least the 50% of their own income from mining.

It will therefore be a product that will certainly include Marathon, but also the newly listed Core Scientific and mainly American companies. A sort of package that, albeit indirectly, will replicate the world of Bitcoin and its price trend.

Issue issue: are funds ignoring it?

The issue issue of Bitcoin has been, even in recent weeks, one of the most discussed issues, in particular in the environments of traditional finance. A traditional finance that is becoming more and more interested in the ecological consequences of its investments and which therefore looks to mining from Bitcoin with some suspicion.

In our opinion, and we have been writing it for some time now on Cryptocurrency.it, will soon be a controversy destined to return. And this new product from Valkyrie, who doesn’t seem too concerned with the chatter about the possible impact of Bitcoin.

Then others will be born that they will want to buy carbon offset precisely to avoid controversy of this kind. Overall however another great success for Bitcoin, which now enters almost every day from main entrance of the world of big finance. Because regardless of the not encouraging price of the last few weeks, the interest around this cryptocurrency is still maximum.