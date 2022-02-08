Valkyrie launches the Bitcoin Miners ETF

Valkyrie got SEC approval for list its Bitcoin Miners ETF. This is not a Bitcoin ETF, neither spot nor futures. The underlying of this product is the shares of some of the major publicly traded Bitcoin mining farms.

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Miners ETF

The SEC-approved Valkyrie ETF is expected to debut as early as today at Nasdaq. The ticker will be WGMIan acronym that stands for We’re gonna make it.

As mentioned, it’s not one of the much anticipated spot Bitcoin-based ETFs, nor yet another futures-based one. In the basket of this exchange traded fund there are some of the most important companies dedicated to Bitcoin mining, specifically, companies that use 77% of their production renewable energy.

In the Description Investors are cautioned that while this ETF is not directly exposed to Bitcoin, the shares it contains, in a sense, do. In fact, among them are the shares of Argo Blockchain and Biftarms. According to the prospectus, a negative trend in the price of Bitcoin, as well as possible denials to its adoption, could constitute a risk also for investing in this ETF.

It is certainly not the first Valkyrie ETF that also has the Bitcoin Strategy ETF which instead is based precisely on Bitcoin futures.

Instead, the Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF is exposed to companies which in turn they have exposure to Bitcoin on their balance sheets.

Another ETF that was based instead was not approved by the SEC instead on leveraged Bitcoin. The SEC evidently considered this type of investment too risky.

Leah Wald, Valkyrie CEO, a Bloomberg he explained that many investors were looking for the possibility of investing in companies that were focused on the sustainable production of Bitcoin. This interest was seen as a positive market movement.

Waiting for Bitcoin Spot ETFs

Valkyrie also dreams of seeing approved Spot Bitcoin ETFs. In this regard, CEO Leah Wald is certain that in the future they will come. But in the meantime Valkyrie is working on other products in the ETF sector, such as the Bitcoin Miners which will debut today at the Nasdaq.

The CEO said: