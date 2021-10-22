News

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Futures ETF debuts on Nasdaq

Posted on
Another ETF based on bitcoin futures is about to debut at Nasdaq: it is that of Valkyrie which should be listed starting today, October 22.

The news was also confirmed by the CEO Leah Wald in an interview with CNBC

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF

This new ETF that will debut on Nasdaq will have BTF as its ticker and hopes to replicate the same success as the previous one. ProShares ETFs (which instead is listed on the NYSE). The SEC has finally given the green light also to this product, which, like that of ProShares, has Bitcoin futures as its underlying.

On Monday, the VanEck ETF will also be added and will make its market debut.

Bitcoin’s price deflates

Meanwhile, after the hangover of last October 20 that brought Bitcoin to a new historical record, the price of Bitcoin today seems to be in trouble. BTC is back below $ 64,000 and today loses 4%.

We will have to wait for the opening of the US markets to see if the sales of the new Valkyrie ETF can also have an impact on the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Valkyrie Futures ETFs
At least three Bitcoin ETFs are competing for the institutional investor market

The competition between ETFs

In the United States, until a week ago, there was no Bitcoin ETF. Within a few days the debut of ProShares was recorded, then the launch of Valkyrie and VanEck is also expected on Monday. This means that there will potentially be a lot of competition.

For the Huobi exchange this will lead the companies involved to compete on commission costs, which could make a difference. The lower the fees, the more investors will enter the market, seeking exposure in BTC at minimal costs.

Many institutions will be able to enter a market that now has guarantees. In fact, unlike the common buying of BTC on exchanges, SEC approved ETFs have Bitcoin futures as underlying, which are listed on the CBOE or CME, both regulated by the CFTC, which is a guarantee. They explain from Huobi:

“This also means that institutional investors will face less opposition from their boards and LPs when investing in these futures ETFs. In short, we will see more and more interest from institutional investors in cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency-related products, which will help lead the market in the future. ”

Will there also be a spot ETF on Bitcoin?

But one question remains: the SEC will ever approve a Bitcoin-based ETF and not on futures? According to Huobi, the road is drawn:

“The futures and spot markets are intrinsically linked to each other, and data from the Proshares futures ETF and other ETFs can provide insights that make it easier for the SEC to approve spot ETFs in the future.”

For the CEO of Valkyrie Leah Wald this type of ETF is likely to be approved in 2022. So we might as well focus on the trend of the moment: ETFs based on Bitcoin futures.



