Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Futures ETF will debut on Nasdaq on October 22

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin (BTC) future-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to follow the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF on Friday. Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF is finally up and running will arrive on Nasdaq on October 22 with the ticker BTF, as confirmed Thursday by Valkyrie.

The launch comes after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, granted an effective deed to Valkyrie’s Bitcoin Strategy ETF on October 20.

According to Valkyrie Funds CEO Leah Wald, the upcoming launch of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin future ETF marks an important milestone in the relationship between the cryptocurrency industry and US regulators.

This launch is important because it further confirms that US regulators want to work with the industry to regulate crypto assets instead of banning them.” has explained.

The more products come to market, the more awareness they bring and hopefully more adoption. Obviously there are other applications for similar products, and these should also hit the market,Wald added.

Related: JPMorgan: Inflationary Fear, Not ETFs, Is Supporting Bitcoin Rise

As previously reported, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF was the first Bitcoin futures-based ETF to be launched in the United States, debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on October 19. A few days earlier, the SEC approved a Bitcoin-linked ETF product from Volt Equity, offering investors a tool that invests in the company with significant exposure to Bitcoin.

