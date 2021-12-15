Valkyrie’s new Bitcoin ETF

Valkyrie – one of the world’s leading fund managers – decides to get even more involved in the world of Bitcoin. The group has indeed launched a new one ETF, which replicates the performance of the shares of companies they have in hand $ BTC.

A new way of guaranteeing, albeit indirectly, exposure to Bitcoin, with all the best companies that are part – as we will see later in this guide – of this new crypto / BTC basket to invest in.

A new Bitcoin ETF is born – group: Valkyrie

Not just Bitcoin and futures: Valkyrie replicates companies that operate on Bitcoin

What the world of Bitcoin is becoming more complex every day, also and above all on a financial level, it shouldn’t be a mystery to anyone. In fact, the financial products that replicate their performance are multiplying, more or less accurately.

The vision of Valkyrie with his Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF, which is traded on the NASDAQ from New York with the initials $ VBB replicates the trend of MicroStrategy, Square, Tesla and other companies that have Bitcoin in the cashier, all in long position.

Sure, the volumes will certainly be lower than other direct replication tools, as can be the case with Bitcoin ETFs that are already trading on the market also in USE. A situation that, however, in the USE is taking on rather embarrassing proportions, as even big managers like Valkyrie they are looking for alternative tools to ensure exposure as close as possible to direct exposure in Bitcoin – given that SEC is still stubbornly opposed to ETFs that invest directly in $ BTC.

Which he pushed a few weeks ago Fidelity to move to Canada – jurisdiction that is increasingly open to cryptocurrencies compared to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

The big funds are in: adoption inevitable?

There are no longer any doubts about this. Or rather, we can talk about when and no more than self: All major funds and fund managers in the world are already exposed to Bitcoin – and offer retail and institutional clients such products.

Bitcoin – net of the movements of short – is now part of the paraphernalia also of banks and big player – with an adoption that, like it or not SEC – is now unstoppable. This curious project by Valkyrie is yet another proof that there is a lot of appetite – and for how much SEC can try to resist, the avalanche has now started.