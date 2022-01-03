Valkyrie’s new look in Thor: Love and Thunder

A selfie of Tessa Thompson, the actress engaged on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, while sporting the new look of Valkyrie.

The brand new outfit designed for the character had already leaked through some promotional images printed on t-shirts or posters, but this is the first time we can see it live.

Tessa Thompson first played the character of Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok of 2017, then taking it up again also in Avengers: Endgame of 2019 where she joins the final battle of the Marvel heroes against Thanos’ army and is finally invested with the title of ruler of New Asgard by Thor.

A small reference to New Asgard is present in the very recent Spider-Man: No Way Home, where during a news bulletin, a full-screen headline talks about political unrest in new Asgard, in what looks like an easter egg that points directly to Thor: Love and Thunder.

But Valkyrie’s new look won’t just be used in Thor: Love and Thunder. As pointed out by TheDirect, a photo leaked from the production of The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel due out in 2023, has in fact highlighted how Tessa Thompson is also present in the cast of that film, thus heralding the presence of Valkyrie also in the film that will follow the events of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan, the brand new Ms. Marvel which will be presented in his personal series this summer on Disney +.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in Italian cinemas on 6 July. Directed by Taika Waititi (also interpreter of Korg), will see the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, joined by Natalie Portman who will not only reprise the character of Jane Foster, but will embody a new female incarnation of the god of thunder.

The main antagonist will be Gorr, the slaughterer of gods, played by Christian Bale. In addition to Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, they will also return to the scene Jamie Alexander (Sif), Karen Gillian, Chris Pratt And Sean Gunn (Nebula, Peter Quill and Kraglin, respectively, from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise). Russel Crowe will make his MCU debut as Zeus.