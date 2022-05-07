Valladolid already has a new ambassador

Related news

Veronica Sullivan, Senior Vice President and Head of External Affairs for Global Production and State and Local Government at NBC Universal, today received the recognition of “Honorary Ambassador Spain Film Commission 2022” in a ceremony presided over by the mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente.

His name is thus added to a list that includes prestigious people in the global audiovisual industry such as the former US ambassador to Spain, James Costos; the actresses Aitana Sánchez Gijón and Emily Blunt; the director of photography Javier Aguirresarobe; Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and filmmaker Terry Gilliam.

The mayor, as president of the Sociedad Mixta de Turismo de Valladolid, a public entity that supports the Valladolid Film Commission, was also accompanied by Carlos Rosado, president of the Spain Film Commission, the entity promoting this initiative, which aims to consolidate a network group of personalities and professionals from the audiovisual ecosystem who, with their support and experience, contribute to highlighting the strengths of Spain as a preferred destination for national and international filming.

The event was also attended by Luis Cueto, Deputy Director General of the Promotion of Business Innovation (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation); or former ambassador James Costos and Javier Aguirresarobe, outstanding personalities with this distinction in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Spain Film Commission recognizes with this mention Veronica Sullivan’s career path, his proven experience and his relevant role in a prestigious company such as NBCUniversal. The appointment, which was announced at the last edition of FITUR SCREEN, will allow the consolidation of a framework of stable and positive relations between the North American and Spanish audiovisual industries, generating new opportunities to promote the positioning of our country as the most attractive “European Audiovisual Hub”. and competitive.

