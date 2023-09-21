Valladolid ‘will continue to party’ with Quevedo’s concert

The singer Quevedo chose Valladolid to present his only concert in Castilla y León this 2023 and the day has arrived. Everything is ready in the outdoor patio of the Valladolid Fair for the Canarian artist to take the stage this Friday, September 22, starting at 9:00 pm. Although the Virgen de San Lorenzo celebration offered a wide list of successful concerts such as Lola Indigo or Releas B, the party continues in the province, led by one of the most important reggaeton singers on the national and international scene.

At just 21 years old, Quevedo became the first Spanish singer to reach number one on the Spotify platform (where he currently has approximately 38 million monthly listeners) with his song ‘Where I Want to Be’, and in 2022 he Achieved this feat. Argentinian producer Bizarrap created the song of the summer with his famous session, which everyone knows as ‘Quedate’. In his short but successful musical career, Canarian has also collaborated with some of the most important artists of the moment such as Ed Sheeran, Myke Towers, Bad Gyal or Karol G and his 12-track album, which includes the famous ‘Vista’. ‘El Mar’, ‘Punto G’ or ‘Playa del Inglés’, reaching almost 11 million views on its first day of release. Given this impeccable resume, the city is preparing to attend a unique concert, tickets for which sold out the day they went on sale in just over an hour.

india martinez concert



After two years of rest, Spanish singer India Martínez will return to the stage to present her new album ‘Our World’. The artist from Córdoba has once again shown her distinctive style where she blends flamenco and pop with a total of ten songs, whose lyrics are taken from her book of poems ‘Verdades a Medias’. The stage of the Miguel Delibes Cultural Center will be in charge of hosting the Andalusian’s new work this Sunday starting at 8:00 pm.

Blackladolid (literary competition)



César Pérez Gelida, a highly successful writer from Valladolid and author of novels such as the trilogy Verses, Songs and Pieces of Meat, is the mind that devised BlackValladolid, a literary competition that was born in 2021 amid the pandemic. This year the third edition will be held., which started on Wednesday and will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, where writers such as Antonio Muñoz Molina or Megan Maxwell and singers such as Jesús Sifuentes (Celtas Cortos) or Rosaleen will participate. In addition, this year a completely free concert will be held on Sunday from 5:30 pm in the Plaza Mayor with performances by the groups Arizona Baby, Siloé, Levitants and DJ Paco DVT.

other plans



For those who want to enjoy other musical styles, Valladolid will host the musical ‘The Boys in the Choir’ at the Calderón Theater until Sunday, September 24, where humor, emotion and tenderness will be some of the sensations that will transmit the story. By Professor Clement Mathew. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be two sessions at the theater for anyone who wants to enjoy the musical adapted from the film directed by Christophe Barretier, both at 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

For the youngest children, the VA Gallery will be hosting a ‘Harry’s Naked Lunch’ workshop on Saturdays starting at 12:00, where those under thirteen will try some experimental methods using scissors and a handful of papers. Will enjoy. And written story. To do this, paragraphs, images and pages will be cut up in the purest Dadaist style, with the aim of reconstructing completely coherent meaningless universes.