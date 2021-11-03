Health

Valle d’Aosta activates a hardship allowance to ensure continuity of care

James Reno
With the aim of continuing to guarantee the service of the former medical guard in the area, the regional council of the Aosta Valley approved a supplementary regional agreement with the general practitioners of the Aosta Valley to introduce a special allowance.

“Thanks to the collaboration of all the parties – explains in a note the councilor for health Roberto Barmasse -, a specific regional agreement was signed in the regional committee of general practitioners, which intends to encourage doctors to respond to functional needs to guarantee the service, while maintaining the number of distribution centers, important presences for local health care ».

The continuity of care service is conditioned by the lack of doctors willing to take on the task. In agreement with the Regional Committee of General Practitioners, the regional government has given the green light to the introduction of an indemnity for discomfort paid when a doctor is called to work shifts in a location other than the usual one, within the same district or in a different health district.

The same Supplementary Agreement changes some limitations established at national level on the double assignments of primary care and continuity of care and allows the Valle d’Aosta Local Health Authority to acquire the availability of primary care doctors affiliated with the SSR to cover shifts of continuity of care.

