Valle d’Aosta, detected the presence of the parasite Trichinella in a wild boar: this had not happened since 2012

The presence of Trichinella (parasite that causes Trichinellosis) was detected in a wild boar killed during hunting in the Aosta Valley. This was announced by the Ausl VdA.

The parasite was found following the checks that are compulsorily carried out by the Veterinarians of the Aosta Valley Ausl on all pigs and wild boars reared or hunted. The sampling was done by the veterinarians of the health food hygiene complex of animal origin and the diagnosis by the Aosta section of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute.

“Trichinellosis is a rare disease that can also affect humans and which, in suidae, has only been found four times in the Aosta Valley since 2001, the most recent in 2012 – he explains Emilio Bazzocchi, Director of Hygiene of food of animal origin – It is a parasitic disease sustained by a nematode of the genus Trichinella, capable of infesting mammals, birds and reptiles, especially if carnivorous or omnivorous animals (such as fox, wolf, stone marten, dog, cat, pig, wild boar and horse). The infection for animals and humans occurs orally through the ingestion of infested meat. Although mandatory checks are carried out for its prevention as well as for the eradication from the regional territory, the collaboration of users and in particular of hunters is fundamental ».

A useful explanatory brochure is available on the Ausl VdA website.

As stated on the website of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, transmission to humans occurs exclusively through the consumption of raw or undercooked meat containing the parasite’s larvae. In Italy, the transmission vehicle is pork (pig or wild boar), horse meat and, more rarely, wild carnivores (fox).

Trichinellosis is not spread from person to person.

In humans, the clinical picture varies from asymptomatic infections to particularly severe cases.

Prevention

Trichinellosis can be prevented by observing the following sanitation measures:

the meat should be eaten well cooked, so that any larvae present are inactivated or destroyed by the heat (1 minute at 65 ° C is sufficient). The color of the meat must change from pink to brown

game and pigs slaughtered at home must be examined by a veterinarian to determine the presence of parasite larvae in the meat

if it is not known whether the meat has been subjected to trichinoscopic examination, it is best to freeze it for at least 1 month at -15 ° C: prolonged freezing, in fact, kills the larvae

if pigs are reared, prevent them from eating the raw meat of animals, including rats, which may have been infested with the parasite

when butchering your own meat at home, clean tools thoroughly

Salting, drying, smoking and microwave cooking of the meat do not ensure that the parasite is killed.

