Valle de Guadalupe, one of the tourist destinations you must visit: Forbes

With its excellent wines and gastronomy, as well as unique accommodations, Valle de Guadalupe has catapulted itself as one of the most important tourist places in Baja California, in addition to the fact that the wines of the region are winners of international competitions every day.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Forbes views this gastronomic and tourist area as one of the places you should visit if you are in northern Mexico. The prestigious American media, specialized in the world of business and finance, made a list of 5 places you should know.

Among these places in northern Mexico are the following: of course, there is Valle de Guadalupe, in Baja California; Los Mochis, to take the train to the Copper Canyon; San Carlos, Sonora; Durango, with its proposal of the Old West and Mazatlán Sinaloa for its beaches.

In fact, last April the Booking platform shared that Valle de Guadalupe became the preferred destination at the national level for tourists who are in the northern fringe of the Mexican Republic. It has even become the venue for the meeting of some renowned international artists.

Some of the characters who have enjoyed the valley are: Meryl Streep, Rihanna, Ricky Martin, Drew Barrymore, Lana del Rey as well as Mel Gibson. While the list of national artists is extensive, among them is Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez, Roberto Palazuelos, Julieta Venegas, former soccer player Zague, Claudia Lizaldi and Paulina Goto.

