Valle de Lili and Cardioinfantil, among the best hospitals in the world according to ranking

If the country has been recognized for something, it is for its private health system. For this reason, in the ranking of the best clinics in the world 2021 published by América Economía, it is highlighted that Colombia has five clinics and also hospitals within the 10 best in Latin America. These are the Valle de Lili Foundation, the Cardioinfantil, the Cardiovascular Foundation of Colombia, the Imbanaco Medical Center and the Pablo Tobó Uribe Hospital.

Fundación Valle de Lili, located in Cali, was in fourth place in the global ranking. This clinic has 699 doctors with 24-hour care and Vicente Borrero Restrepo is its founder and current CEO. The Foundation has been strong in recent years in the heart transplant that added 33 processes from 2018 to 2020.

It is immediately followed by LaCardio, formerly the Fundación Cardioinfantil, with 370 specialists with permanent care and 344 liver transplants. By 2021, it had 348 beds for medical care. The private non-profit institution was founded in 1973 by the brothers Reinaldo and Camilo Cabrera Polanía.

In total, the country appears 26 times in the ranking of the best 61 clinics and hospitals in the region, in which factors such as patient safety and experience, human capital, knowledge management and efficiency are measured.

According to ProColombia, the country is highly valued by insurers, hospitals and clinics in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Curaçao, St. Kitts, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago, for the quality of medical service, patient care, state-of-the-art technology , transportation facilities and competitiveness offered by the health sector in Colombia.