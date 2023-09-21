Vallejo Waterfront Weekend seeks volunteers – Times Herald Online

A paraglider soars over whale boats and kayaks during the Vallejo Waterfront Weekend. (Chris Riley/Times-Herald)

Vallejo’s annual Waterfront Weekend is coming soon and organizers are looking for volunteers to help with many activities.

Attractions for the two-day event on October 6 and 7 include a cornhole tournament, a car show, disc golf, the Glow Run Race and a whaleboat regatta.

The Spinal Care Injury Active Network is welcoming sign-ups for our Cornhole Tournament in the social and competitive divisions.

Napa Disc Golf, in conjunction with the Benicia and Vallejo Disc Golf Clubs, will host a 24-hole disc golf tournament on the shores of Mare Island and throughout Alden Park.

On Sunday, the Coaches Sarna League will host an NFL flag football clinic.

Chelu Classics and Family Club and Boys Under the Hood Cars are coming together to host the car show, which will run from 9am to 3pm, with cars starting parking at 8am across the street from the main event grounds . The car show is open to all makes, models and years of cars, trucks, motorcycles and specialty vehicles.

The Glow Run – taking place on Saturday afternoon – is organized by the Vallejo Unified School District and Griffin Technology Academies to support local youth. Enjoy a fun run around Mare Island and the Vallejo Waterfront Promenade, ending the race with a “glitter” celebration on the festival grounds.

This year there will be a special two-hour immersive tour into the history of Mare Island. Board a luxury bus starting in the Historic Core, just outside the Savage & Cook Distillery, organized by the Mare Island Historic Park Foundation. Enjoy narrated history as you make your way around the island.

To sign up to help with any of these events, visit VallejoWaterfrontWeekend.com. Please note that events are subject to change.

Visit timeheraldonline.com next week for more previews on the annual event.