Valmor joins Holding moda, acquired 50% of the company from an investment company

CIVITANOVA – Management and workers will remain within the plant, entrepreneurs Fiorella Torresi and Mauro Finocchi: “Proud to join the group to continue together with Made in Marche at the center of our strategies”

December 14, 2021 – 11:05 am –

Valmor enters the Moda holding, the Civitanova shoe factory sells 50% of its shares and enters Hint. Acquisition for the shoe factory founded in the 1960s and owned by the entrepreneurs Fiorella Torresi and Mauro Finocchi. The investment company in small and medium-sized companies has acquired, through the subsidiary Holding Moda, 50% of Valmor Srl, a Civitanova shoe factory that boasts a high level of specialization in the production and marketing of high quality men’s and women’s sneakers. Founded in the 1960s by the father-in-law and father of the current entrepreneurs, Mauro Finocchi and Fiorella Torresi, Valmor was among the first footwear companies to make its experience and skills available to the big luxury brands.

At the beginning of the 2000s, under the guidance of the two entrepreneurs, the company opposed the relocation trends of the footwear sector and chose to focus decisively on Made in Italy, gradually abandoning its own brand production to specialize in the production of sneakers for third parties for some of the most renowned international luxury brands. Thanks to continuous investments in space, manpower and technology, Valmor has gradually increased its production capacity, now exceeding 1,200 pairs of shoes a day, assembled by over 100 employees along the over 50-meter-long proprietary conveyor system in the 4,000-meter plant. squares in Civitanova. The company expects to close 2021 with a turnover of around 30 million euros and a production of over 200,000 pairs of shoes, numbers far higher than those of 2019. The current entrepreneurs, Mauro Finocchi and Fiorella Torresi, will continue in the development and management of the company, supported by Giulio Guasco, CEO of Holding Moda. “We are very proud of the path taken up to now by our company, the merit of which must be shared with all the people who work daily in Valmor with passion and dedication – said Fiorella Torresi and Mauro Finocchi – but we are equally proud to join the Holding Moda group, of which we immediately shared the principles and the industrial vision of the project, to continue together the path of business development that will see more and more “Made in Italy” and “Made in Marche” at the center of our strategies “. “We are very pleased to welcome Valmor to Holding Moda – he underlined Claudio Rovere, founder and president of Hind – considering the prospects for continuous growth in the footwear sector, which is of ever greater strategic importance for large luxury companies. Expanding the group’s offer with Valmor’s products and expertise will allow us to oversee every segment of luxury fashion with seven manufacturing excellences, while remaining faithful to our values ​​of quality and craftsmanship typical of Made in Italy ».

