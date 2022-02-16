Valor expands the crypto wallet with two ETPs from Cardano and Polkadot

DeFi Technologies has received regulatory approval to trade Cardano (ADA / USD) and Polkadot (DOT / USD) exchange traded products (ETPs). The ETPs debuted at Boerse Frankfurt Zertificate AG through DeFi Technologies’ subsidiary Valor.

The two ETPs were made available on February 14, 2021. The two products were labeled as Valor Polkadot (DOT) EUR and Valor Cardano (ADA) EUR.

ETP of ADA and DOT

Are you looking for timely news, tips and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

A press release from the company said that ETP EUR Valor Polkadot (DOT) will follow Polkadot’s price. On the other hand, Cardano’s EUR ETP (ADA) will follow the price movement of ADA.

The announcement took note of the developments that both Polkadot and Cardano have made in recent years. In the case of Polkadot, the network recently adopted Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility via Moonbeam GLMR. Hence, this ETP would track the native token of a “simple, secure and cheap leading decentralized platform”. Furthermore, DOT is in the Top 10 of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

As for Cardano, Valor noted that Cardano was a leading decentralized finance (DeFi) platform. By launching a Cardano ETF, the company said it is investing in a “cheaper, easier and safer” platform.

This isn’t the first time that Valor has listed crypto ETPs. The company’s portfolio includes Bitcoin Zero, Solana (SOL), Valor Ethereum and Valor Uniswap (UNI). These products appeal to both retail and institutional investors who want exposure to cryptocurrencies. Investing in these products also allows investors to conveniently buy their shares.

Growing demand for crypto products

The launch of these products coincides with the increased demand for crypto products. According to Valor CEO Tommy Fransson, the launch of the ADA and DOT ETPs was based on growing demand.

Fransson highlighted:

We are expanding our product offering in the large German market through these listings on Frankfurt stock exchanges. In Scandinavia, where Valor Polkadot and Cardano are already listed, we have seen a great deal of interest in these cryptocurrencies. We look forward to enabling more investors across Europe to have access to industry-leading ETPs.

The launch of crypto ETPs impacted the company’s financial results. As of November 2021, its assets under management (AUM) for its NGM and Frankfurt stock exchanges exceeded $ 370 million.