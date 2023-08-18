VALORANT Champions 2023: From Global Gaming to Global Esports

COME ON. COME ON. For LOUD, the best VALORANT team in Brazil and holders of the VALORANT crown of champions, “vamos” is a rallying cry, an ovation, a moment of unity. However, in recent years, “vamos” has become the epicenter of a rather unlikely rivalry. It all started when Stax, the guard of the Korean DRX team, decided to appropriate “let’s go”. This rivalry between the best in Brazil and the best in Korea has intensified game by game, let’s go, let’s go, on stages around the world.

So when the VALORANT Champions 2023 brackets were announced, the Day 1 matchup between LOUD and DRX immediately caught everyone’s attention. On paper, it will be a clash between the multi-alignment methodism of the Korean team and the aggressiveness of the Brazilian team led by Aspas, one of the best shooters in the world. In a rematch of the LOCK//IN semifinals, the showdown between LOUD and DRX showcased the best of the talent, history, drama, and shared culture that make VALORANT esports special.

“Regional rivalries make esports more interesting,” says Leo Faria, VALORANT’s global director of esports. “The beauty of VALORANT is that it’s a global game. In VALORANT esports, we’ve seen a great balance between both regions internationally and between nations in the league. In the esports scene, the shooter genre was popular. around the world, and we wanted to reach a global player base by making sure all players had the opportunity to compete in VALORANT esports.”

Since 2021, the official launch date of the VALORANT Champions Tour, nine global tournaments have been held. In that time, players from 32 different nations have finished in the top four in at least one of these tournaments. We have seen amazing players from Indonesia, Ukraine, Chile, Canada, Belgium, Japan, Croatia, Korea, Cambodia, Turkey and Finland just to name a few.

In Champions 2023, this pattern continues, with the quarterfinals pitting exactly two teams from each region: the Americas, EMEA, APAC, and China.

The Liga de las Américas is represented by the Americans Evil Geniuses and the Brazilians LOUD; EMEA sees the presence of Fnatic and their roster which is based across Europe and Turkish FUT Esports; the Pacific features Paper Rex and its members from three Southeast Asian nations and the aforementioned Korean DRX giants; finally, China ships EDward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming, which soon became fan favorites in Los Angeles. From Brazil to Finland to Malaysia, viewers following VALORANT champions will almost always have a local team to root for.

“Esports, especially at the level of international leagues and global events, is all about inspiration,” Leo says. “We want to make sure that those who play VALORANT with friends have someone to look up to, who can make them think, ‘This is amazing, I want to do this too!’ But if there’s no one to represent you or if you can’t relate to a certain league or competition, it’s harder to feel inspired. So it’s only when you see a tournament with teams and players from all over the world playing well and getting big wins that the magic of esports is born.”