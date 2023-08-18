Games

Valorant Game Changers 2023: Around the World Weekend

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 39 1 minute read

A weekend dedicated to the Game Changers circuit, which takes place within the competitive titrants.
Seven championships in attendance this weekend, including five regional final acts featuring all the major territories.
Europe and North America to act as leaders where, in these settings, the start and continuation of a dynasty has been recorded.
The first has as its main protagonists the Version 1that collect the legacy left by the fu Cloud 9 White.
The purples, led by MeLwins his second consecutive laurel in this competition.
A reconfirmation obtained with clarity, without letting the opponents set, blocking their way with a peremptory 9-0.
The test is the final where Version1s easily settled, with the result of 3-0practice Complexity games.

The second example comes, however, from G2 Gozenwho win their fifth regional Game Changers as well as the third consecutive laurel.
The current world champions suffer more than expected compared to other opportunities to obtain reconfirmation.
Heartbreaking victories for the samurai who manage to melt down only in the last act against the FUT Esports.
Contest in which the Europeans, after a hard-fought first part, manage to break the delay and once again return to the top of Europe by affirming with a score of 3-1.

East Side

From west to east, where the Game Changers session saw the presence of Japan, Korea and Asia-Pacific.
Absolute season premieres for the two nations in the extreme part of the continent where only the Zeta Division AND Lunatic flax-hai.
The Japanese beat the DRX Changers with the result of 3-1 while the koreans close the speech obelisks with a net 3-0.
finally, in the remaining territories of East Asia, the third consecutive affirmation of the SMG team.
The Singapore team beats the RRQ Kaguya with a 3-0 without the possibility of appeal.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Slime Rancher PC Game Latest Version Free Download

May 18, 2023

Overwatch 2: What happened in season 5? | video games

2 weeks ago

Overwatch 2 Lands on Steam: Rating Immediately ‘Extremely Negative’

1 week ago

Twelve games in a row for Veronika Kudermetova

January 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button