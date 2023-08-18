Valorant Game Changers 2023: Around the World Weekend

A weekend dedicated to the Game Changers circuit, which takes place within the competitive titrants.

Seven championships in attendance this weekend, including five regional final acts featuring all the major territories.

Europe and North America to act as leaders where, in these settings, the start and continuation of a dynasty has been recorded.

The first has as its main protagonists the Version 1that collect the legacy left by the fu Cloud 9 White.

The purples, led by MeLwins his second consecutive laurel in this competition.

A reconfirmation obtained with clarity, without letting the opponents set, blocking their way with a peremptory 9-0.

The test is the final where Version1s easily settled, with the result of 3-0practice Complexity games.

The second example comes, however, from G2 Gozenwho win their fifth regional Game Changers as well as the third consecutive laurel.

The current world champions suffer more than expected compared to other opportunities to obtain reconfirmation.

Heartbreaking victories for the samurai who manage to melt down only in the last act against the FUT Esports.

Contest in which the Europeans, after a hard-fought first part, manage to break the delay and once again return to the top of Europe by affirming with a score of 3-1.

East Side

From west to east, where the Game Changers session saw the presence of Japan, Korea and Asia-Pacific.

Absolute season premieres for the two nations in the extreme part of the continent where only the Zeta Division AND Lunatic flax-hai.

The Japanese beat the DRX Changers with the result of 3-1 while the koreans close the speech obelisks with a net 3-0.

finally, in the remaining territories of East Asia, the third consecutive affirmation of the SMG team.

The Singapore team beats the RRQ Kaguya with a 3-0 without the possibility of appeal.