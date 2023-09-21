VALORANT Players Don’t Actually Know What Bait Is and This Clip Proves It

Insults have become a ritual in VALORANT, which often leads to players not recognizing their teammates’ efforts. While not as annoying as other scandalous topics, the sheer amount of misunderstanding that exists around certain terms out there doesn’t seem healthy, specifically, words like “bait.”

On September 20, Reddit user u/Comfortable_Egg_4114 posted a commendable clip, introducing his ace in Haven as Killjoy. But they also wanted the community to confirm if his actions counted as harassment, since his friend had accused them of being so.

“I got an ace playing Killjoy by lurking in B. When I got to the site, all my teammates were already dead. I showed this clip to a friend and he told me that he provoked my entire team and that’s the only reason I got great results. they asked. “I was confused, am I wrong? Was my stalking too late?

Just by looking at the clip, we can confirm that nothing in it was close to being bait. To describe it in simple terms, cause VALORANT is when players deliberately wait for enemies to take out their teammates despite having a clear shot at them, or use their teammates’ vulnerable situation to kill them when they could have protected them.

Here, the player stalks through B Main and attacks the enemy team from behind at Site C; That’s stalking. They could have done a few things better, like alerting the team to a possible backstab since their Alarm Bot had been disabled or giving them a good time to attack enemies from behind, but it’s definitely not bait.

As players pointed out in the comments, harass is an overused word in low and mid Elo games. Sometimes players who accuse you of harassment don’t even have a solid explanation as to why. I’ve seen duelists yell at their teammates and call them harassers because they refused to go through Brimstone and Viper’s mollies, and they honestly can’t be more annoying than this.

At high Elo, baiting can even be an excellent strategy, as players understand the importance of securing a round above the number of living teammates. But that doesn’t happen in low Elo matches. If you point out a teammate’s mistake in Silver and ask them to correct it, they’ll probably accuse you of being a bully out of nowhere.

Comodo_Egg_4114 definitely scored a big ace without bait. Is the time VALORANT Players learn to appreciate good plays like this and offer valuable advice on what their teammates could do better instead of criticizing them for something they didn’t do.

