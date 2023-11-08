VALORANT | Saadhak explains listening to Qck in FUERTE and player comments: ‘I was the same’

lucas gerardoReading: 4 min.

VALORANT | Saadhak talks about difficulties in Los Angeles and LOUD goal for 2023 The team will help you comment on the importance of checking the VCT LOCK//IN at the end for the team.

It is not the last movie of the week, the twisters of HIGH We finally discovered the new name needed for the team. VALORANT by organizer: Gabriel “qck“. One of the most common names of Brazilian dinner, the jogador joins Matías”Saadhak” from the Unlock Club podcast, hosted by the organization’s CEO, Bruno Playhardthat we will discuss at school and at the tests of a new athlete.

If it ranks in the last two years as one of the main teams implementing an international stage, the holofotes above LOUD will be many among the players wearing the jersey at that time. According to Saadhak, knowing how to listen is one of the two factors in listening to qck.

“Ele (qck), wanting ou não, não atinju o alvo que o Champions, pero já participou do Championship, já jogou na LAN e fez muita so eu can be sure that he will not bow down. This gives you enough emotional control to perform well on stage. Be the first to find the correct line to get the information provided by the team.

Acquire a lot of luggage during your time in the skin. RAGE, so we return to a player working with different agents over the course of two months, adapting to what they said at the same time. Saadhak also praised the quality of the new teammate and termed it as a big positive point.

“Although we also have a variety of characters that we can play. This is very important, he is a very flexible player. One of the problems that is seen in Brazil is that there is a lot of good play by Jett, or by Reyna, but in the precise word of certain non-competitive things that the player cannot give you and does not give you anything,” he observes.

Bringing a different vision to a new integration

Investing in big promises with Arthur’s income”TuyZ” and Cauán “cauanzín”, LOUD is scheduled for 2024 with promising talents to be developed again in the next time. Specifying a name to replace Erick”blade”, Saadhak says the new player’s school mentality is not a dinner promise.

“Esse ano trouxemos o TuyZ eo cauanzin. There is only minimal experience, but you have never heard of Brazil. Let’s maintain a very strong base, as we didn’t specify, let’s get a young promise, because that’s what we hope will have a year and a half of certainty. We wanted to tell someone who could help us complete this block of experience and give us the advice we need to get started,” says the Argentine.

The new integral, even, also STRONGLY comments on this great means during the tests: knowing what the team specified as the new integral. That said, let’s make it clear that throughout the entire process you want to show what you are and be true to your personality.

“Um, two of the best ways to test were to know what we were trying to do in pro time. You are the best personality in the game, you are not so loved that you come in and play 30 in each game, you are like helping time. “I want to play 30 games all the time, but you can’t always count on me and you don’t have the best quality,” the player will lose.

“I had a conversation with Less on the last day of the test and I think it’s not us who want to be the perfect vocalist.” I didn’t finish at the same time as a test, but I was there,” reveals qck.