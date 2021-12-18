VALSUSA, WITH THE NEW CLUB MED 500 JOBS AND WILL COST 100 MILLION EUROS: HERE’S THE SANSICARIO PROJECT

Share

CESANA / SANSICARIO – The new Club Med tourist village in upper Valsusa will cost 120 million euros. It will be a 1,000-bed facility, which will employ around 500 people. Important numbers, which were illustrated on Friday 17 December in Cesana, with the top management of Club Med and the municipal administration. “The schedule foresees the start of the activities in 2022 – said the mayor Vaglio – and we hope that the whole procedure will be concluded by Christmas 2024. We have just under three years to plan and deliver the works”.

Club Med strongly believes in the potential of the new holiday village, whose project has been changed at least three times to get the green light from the Region and the Superintendency, especially as regards the environmental and landscape impact. In order to build the future village, they had to reduce the floors and the height of the maxi accommodation facility. As already known, the area of ​​the Pariol bobsleigh track was abandoned, and there was a moment – as recalled during the meeting by Deputy Mayor Vottero – when the great French tourism company was tempted to greet everyone and build the holiday village in Montgenèvre. Then they thought about it and the new Club Med will always be built in Sansicario, but in the parking area near the Sellette chairlift, where there is the arrival point of the cableway that comes from Cesana. Thus reviving the abandoned area of ​​the former Valtur village, the Rio Enver hotel and the former tennis courts. The CEO of Club Med gave an idea of ​​the economic importance of the new village for Cesana and the upper Valsusa: “The Club Med in Pragelato, which has fewer beds than the one we will build in Cesana, creates an of about 5/6 million euros per year. This project on Sansicario can only bring benefits to everyone, in the coming years Cesana and Sansicario will be conveyed and promoted internationally “.

THE TWO 5-STOREY “MEGA CHALET” BUILDINGS: “WE WILL NOT CUT A TREE”

The architect Chiodin illustrated the project of the future holiday village of Sansicario, which will consist of two large structures connected by a walkway, all built with stone and wood, like huge chalets. Club Med promised: “We will not cut even one tree, on the contrary we will plant several to mitigate the environmental impact”. Through a long negotiation with the Region and the Superintendency, the new project includes 4/5 floors above ground and no longer 6/7 as originally planned. “The building area is very concentrated – added the architect Chiodin – it occupies the area of ​​the former Valtur and the abandoned tennis and basketball courts. On the first 2/3 floors there will be various services with direct access to the ski slopes, and will be made with exposed stone. While the upper floors will develop in wood like chalets, to accommodate the rooms and suites. The two buildings that make up the village will be connected by a pedestrian walkway and from the square there will be a direct connection, skis on, with the slopes and the Sellette chairlift ”.

REGION, OLYMPIC MUNICIPALITIES AND VIALATTEA WILL PLACE 41 MILLION TO IMPROVE THE PLANTS AND ARTIFICIAL SNOW

Faced with all this, public bodies and Sestrieres Spa cannot stand by and watch. Also because it is not possible to build a new Club Med in the upper Valsusa, without investing also in the ski and tourist offer. The Region, the Olympic Municipalities and Sestrieres Spa will invest 41 million euros to improve the ski lifts, build new ones and upgrade artificial snow. The 41 million investment pie was divided as follows, as the mayor Vaglio explained: “The Region will put 51% (about 21 million euros), the Union of Olympic Municipalities 31% (about 13 million euros) and Sestrieres Spa 17.5% (approximately 7 million euros) “. The Region has already made 2.5 million available for the planning and expenses of the necessary bureaucratic authorizations. The Olympic Municipalities will invest 13 million of public money to reorganize the “system of publicly owned facilities and improve international connections with Montgenèvre”, as well as for “the implementation of artificial snow and the creation of new return slopes for times of the new resort, come back on skis. In addition, the mayor Vaglio announced “the possibility of programmed snowmaking in the Rio Nero valley, enhancing the ski offer”.

Share