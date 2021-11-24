VALSUSA, YOUNG MICHAEL BASILE, BROTHER OF THE OLYMPIC CHAMPION FABIO, FOUND DEAD

Share

by THOMAS ZANOTTI

ROSTA – Mourning in Rosta and for all the Italian judo. Michael Basile, brother of Fabio, Olympic judo champion at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, was found dead in his apartment in Rosta. He was 31 years old and found himself alone in the house. To find him lifeless was his mother Tiziana, very worried about not having received from her son any response to calls and messages.

It will be up to the autopsy to clarify the causes of Michael’s death. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the young man would have suffered a heart attack. Many messages of condolence and closeness to the family and to his brother Fabio. The words of the athletes and managers of Akiyama Settimo, the historic martial arts club where the Basile brothers took their first steps: “Hi Michael, we remember you like this: proud Italian Champion. There are no words in these moments, but only a lot of sadness. We are close to your whole family who have always given you so much love. We will miss you”.

His mother Tiziana remembers him on social networks: “We wanted you with all our heart and when you arrived you filled our life with joy. You were so small and fragile. And even when you grew up you were: hard on the outside and tender on the inside “. Even his brother Fabio on his Instagram profile posted a video taken from a clip of Raidue where their sports career was retraced since he himself had been a judoka, even winning the Italian Championship: “Hi Mike, blood of my blood. I loved you. I will miss you so much”.

