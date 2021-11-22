Valtteri Bottas accuses Mercedes and Hamilton: “My different car, I can’t say anything else”. An earthquake: maybe … – Libero Quotidiano





A fiery Formula 1, not just on the axle Red Bull-Mercedes, but also within the world champion team. All after the Qatar GP, won by Lewis Hamilton on Max Verstappen, now the Dutchman’s advantage in the general classification has been reduced to 8 points, all with two races to go. And in Qatar, Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire.





For the Finn – not renewed for a long time for next season – a very unfortunate race: first the penalty for not respecting the yellow flags in qualifying, therefore a puncture that has nullified his comeback, finally the shrinkage due to the consequences of the puncture. He was in fact recalled by the team to the pits so as not to further compromise his car.





Well, it was said: a fiery F1. Yes, because Bottas did not shut up at the end of the race. He has several pebbles to take off his shoe, he wanted to be renewed (even though he did very little on the track to deserve the extension of the contract). And so, incredibly, the 32-year-old accused Mercedes of favoring his teammate, or underdog him, depending on the point of view.

Asked by the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat, he said: “I discovered the reason behind my performance, but I can’t give details – he explained very cryptically – for sure my car was not the same, just as it was not at the same level as Lewis’s. There were small differences between the two, “Bottas pointed. What is he talking about? Mystery. The accusations, however, remain.



