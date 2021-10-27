Value in equilibrium with respect to the crypto sector?

For many readers, Cardano “ADA” it simply represents one of the many cryptocurrencies currently present in the complex global cryptographic landscape. For still others, an ecosystem in continuous evolution, which has recently had the strength to propose novelties and innovations compared to the past.

For example, he may remember the implementation of new mechanisms focused on the management of Smart Contracts (i.e. smart contracts), which lead Cardano ADA to push further on the DeFi sector, currently dominated by the giant Ethereum.

In all this, novelties and upgrades have enabled They aim to achieve new breakthroughs in value? What have been the trends of the cryptocurrency over the last few weeks? Can the price be somehow compared with that of Bitcoin (back from new high points above $ 64,000)?

During our mini in-depth analysis we will outline some key aspects regarding Cardano, the ecosystem developments and those on the entire crypto sector, which today sees the presence of thousands of cryptocurrencies.

Cardano “ADA” and the relationship with other cryptocurrencies

In the course of our recent in-depth studies, we have repeatedly had the opportunity to focus attention on the now known hard fork Alonzo di Cardano, which directly allowed him to enter the colossal industry of smart contracts.

A world that we have come to know in detail over the last few years and which, also present on Cardano, aims to allow the ecosystem to manage projects and offer innovative solutions in the world of decentralized applications, of Non Fungible Tokens (i.e. NFT) and much more.

Although the presentation in September was successful, over the following weeks, the value of Cardano it did not show any new all-time high, remaining in a steady state compared to the growth of many other cryptocurrencies.

One of these, precisely Bitcoin, which has had the ability to achieve new important goals, first reaching above $ 60,000 and then beyond $ 65,000 per unit.

The same can be said for Ethereum, which in the last two weeks has seen a transition from quotas of less than $ 3,500 to elevations above the wall of 4,240 on October 25, 2021.

In all this, taking into consideration the Cardano trend in the last month, it is possible to see a variation (from 16 September to 25 October) in a range of values ​​between about 2.48 and about 1.99 dollars. Variations that, in percentage, cannot be compared with those of the two cryptocurrencies exposed above (BTC and ETH).

In this regard, experts and analysts have begun to diversify multiple sectors in the crypto sector (including altcoins, meme coins and much more), trying to understand whether a bull run of the BTC may or may not be related to the performance of other cryptocurrencies as in the past, or not.

Conclusions

News, the one just exposed, which saw a specific focus on Cardano, representing a project that is historic, but at the same time ready to renew itself, trying to keep the competition alive against its major competitors.

