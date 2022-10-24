“Value must have well-being as its objective”, stressed Gotzone Sagardui, Minister of Health of the Basque Government, who participated in the cycle of conferences of the Spanish Society of Health Directors (SEDISA) and the SEDISA Foundation held in Madrid.

A cycle of conferences under the title Quality, Innovation and Efficiency in Health. Adding Valuein which the intervention of Health counselors from all the autonomous communities and which on this occasion has been sponsored by Idorsia and Johnson & Johnson.

According to Gotzone Sagardui, they share the definition of value, which must aim to provide well-being, from the vocation of public service. Likewise, the Minister of Health of the Basque Government exposes the four most important elements to advance in the improvement of health care in the Basque Country

And increase the quality of care: “having a Value Strategy, the drive for digital transformation, having a Research Strategy and an Optimization Plan for the waiting list”.

In this sense, José Soto Bonel, President of SEDISA, explained that “Within the framework of the commitment of Health Managers with the System, professionals and society, there is no other way of working from Health Management, than adding value, in terms of quality and efficiency”.

Quality

In the words of Jesús Sanz Villorejo, Vice President of the SEDISA Foundationthe objective of this Cycle of Councilors is “Within the framework of the transformation that the Health System needs towards quality and efficiency, it is about creating a meeting point in which to analyze the challenges of the System, learn about the initiatives of the autonomous communities, in terms of quality and efficiency and highlight the role of Health and Health Management Managers”.

Regarding the Value Strategy, the Basque Government’s Minister of Health has emphasized the need to evaluate the Health Results of care programs and implement the measures required to add value, “Bearing in mind the objectives of humanization, safety of health care and social and health integrationwith integrated assistance centered on the person and through decisions based on scientific evidence”.

Results

To this end, at present, all the Osakidetza Health Organizations have incorporated to some extent the measurement of Health Results and of the Value Strategy and actions are being implemented for it around the Good Practice Guides and to practice based on evidence, to information and training, to a better organization of work, to satisfaction surveys on specific areas, etc.

But there are, in addition, elements that indicate the implementation of the Value Strategy and that it is essential to take into account, “such as the involvement at both the macro and meso as well as the micro level, the participation of all agents, interaction with patients, sharing In addition to measuring, the design of measurement and management systems, the adaptation of information management tools and the creation of new tools”, explained Gotzone Sagardui“and under the premises of improving Health Results, equity and universality”.

The Value Strategy is facilitated by other elements, such as digital transformation, the Research Strategy and the Waiting List Optimization Plan. “The fundamental thing in the digital transformation is to carry it out with the aim of improving the relationship with the patient and helping the professionalism of clinical practice”, it states.

Citizenship

“Furthermore, there are four targets for progress: the relationship with the public, the improvement of the patient’s experience regarding care processes, technological support for professionals in terms of training and help in their professional performance, and networking. established in Osakidetza”, says Sagardui.

The Basque Country has just launched the Research Strategy 2022-2025, which establishes constant and permanent action for research and a consolidated commitment, for which the autonomous community does not start from scratch.

“There is already fundamental work through the Network of Research Institutes of the Basque Country and the 1,800 research projects in which it has participated in the last year, both nationally and internationally”, highlights the Health Minister of the Basque Government.

Investment

“The Strategy supposes a greater economic and human capital investment in research and a reinforcement that the multidisciplinary and comprehensive approach to research must be oriented towards covering health needs and with greater coordination between the Research Institutes, the healthcare network and companies”.

Lastly, the Basque Government’s Minister of Health explained the measures put in place to optimize waiting lists, which have led to a reduction in days of delay and in the surgical list, through the Plan for the Optimization of Waiting lists.

In the opinion of Gotzone Sagardui “tIt has the objectives of guaranteeing equity in access to the health system, individualized assessment by each Health Organization and the adequacy of the indication”.

In this framework, some measures were adopted, such as the organization of the waiting lists by specialty, the review of the offer, the qualitative review of the reasons for referral, the development of high-resolution consultations and the development of a decalogue of prioritization .