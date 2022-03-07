Valve confirms there will be a Steam Deck 2

They have not waited a month to launch the new console.

Despite the fact that it has only been with us for a few days, it seems that Valve is not resting on its laurels, thereby giving rise to the fact that, before rumors of a Steam Deck Pro arise, they have already gone ahead confirming that The second revision of Steam Deck is already in developmentbeing this baptized as Steam Deck in the absence of an official name.

This information has been revealed through an interview with Gabe Newell, CEO and boss of Valve ** in the well-known magazine Edge, where he has openly confirmed that the second Steam Deck is already in development, which draws quite a lot of attention because the launch of the first one is too recent. It hasn’t even been a month old yet.

Steam Deck 2 could have VR features

Be that as it may, according to Newell, the new Steam Deck 2 could have support for Virtual Reality (VR)since they are investigating how to add this function to the platform, this being something that is impossible in the current model, so they trust that the successor can allow users to connect any headset.

It should be noted that in this same interview Newell has talked about the price of Steam Deck, pointing out that they feared it would be too high. However, according to his words, this does not seem to have been a big problem for consumers. At least for now.

Steam Deck: when does it come out, price and where to buy Valve’s portable console

In fact, according to the feedback, there are users who even ask a more expensive model, although noting that this should include better capabilities in terms of power. Perhaps this could be the reason why they have embarked on Steam Deck 2, although an announcement so early is still quite shocking.

In any case, Newell has only made public one piece of information that is well known, which is that the successors of some consoles begin their development when these have only been on the market for a few weeks. That is why, as with the Steam Deck 2, PS6, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X2 / S2 are already in development. It only remains to wait to know how long we will have to wait.

