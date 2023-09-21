Valve has a big problem with Counter-Strike 2

86 percent. Wow. I still can’t believe that statistic is real. I’ve heard more than enough loud, abusive and derogatory comments to know that online harassment is common in first-person shooter games. But wow, almost 100 percent of gamers have experienced harassment while playing. just a game? What the hell?

It’s true. Earlier this year, Valve announced Counter Strike Global Offensive is having a sequel, Counterattack 2scheduled for summer 2023. While summer is almost over, a new tweet from the official CS2 Twitter account (sorry, official account X) implies that we could just go Counter Strike 2 Official launch next Wednesday or Thursday.

However, you may want to keep the microphone off in CS2 or mute voice and text chat entirely. According to a survey report from the Anti-Defamation League and gaming industry research group Newzoo, 86 percent of adult gamers reported experiencing some form of harassment while playing. Counter Strike Global Offensive.

White Supremacists Hon. Counterattack?

While Riot Games League of Legends experienced the largest year-over-year increase in harassment experienced by adult gamers (up 16 percent from 2021), Counterattack led as the game with the highest harassment rate in the 2022 survey, up from 74 percent in 2021. CS Competitor valorant came in second with a harassment rate of 84 percent, followed by PUBG: Battlegrounds 83 percent, 81 percent League users, and 80 percent of obligations players.

Valve also appeared on the list for the second time thanks to League competitor dota 2which recorded an alarming 76 percent harassment rate among adult players (which, of course, is a drop from 2021’s 78 percent).

On the bright side, Counterattack is not as toxic to young players as valorant; Only 61 percent of players ages 13 to 17 reported harassment in CS:GO, compared to 85 percent of valorant players.

(Valve)

Still, Counterattack It remains an incredibly toxic experience for players of all ages, not just adults. It is also a game in which young children are also exposed to far-right ideologies. According to the ADL and Newzoo survey, 29 percent of adult CS:GO players encountered some type of white supremacist rhetoric while playing. Counterattackas do 31 percent of children ages 10 to 12. Valve also led exposure to white supremacist rhetoric among gamers ages 13 to 17, as 29 percent of dota 2 Players experienced this type of far-right content from other players.

Clearly, Valve needs to do better with community moderation. But don’t expect any change in Counterattack 2. While the developer has touted all sorts of nifty new competitive play features, like a better ranking system, fancy new smoke physics, and a couple of changes to the game’s netcode (which are probably still poor) , Valve remains silent on tools to combat harassment. and abuse. Even though, you know, every Counterattack The player knows that the game community has a toxicity problem.

Valve may not be taking new steps to stop that 86 percent harassment rate in CS, but it’s not exactly the company’s fault that harassment is getting out of control. Counterattack. The entire gaming industry has a problem with online abuse in multiplayer games. Across all games, 77 percent of adults surveyed in the 2022 ADL and Newzoo survey said they faced some type of extreme harassment. And abuses against Jewish, Latin and Muslim players increased in 2022. Even Minecraft had a 53 percent bullying rate among adults.

But still. Why bother playing the sequel to a game that 86 percent of players are having a bad time playing?

(featured image: Zorro)

