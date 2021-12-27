Tech

Valve has unveiled the most successful games of 2021 – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

As every year, Valve published a report to announce what the most successful games on Steam. Taking a quick look at the lists, 2021 has seen a lot of confirmations and few surprises.

We are talking about the most successful titles and not the best-selling ones, because free-to-play titles that live on microtransactions are also included in the pile (so gross revenues are authentic). In addition, the games are offered in no particular order. For convenience, we have listed them in alphabetical order:

Note the presence of many confirmations (perhaps too many), ie titles released in recent years that still manage to grind millionaire revenues. Good news like New World, Naraka: Bladepoint, Battlefield 2042 and Valheim. Note that Battlefield 2042 remains one of the worst-rated games on the platform, despite a slight catch up with the latest updates.

The most popular new releases, therefore published in 2021, always calculated on the basis of gross revenues, are instead the following:

Note, in this case, the presence of three titles published by Microsoft. Clearly the PC Game Pass isn’t depressing the sales of its games, at least not on Steam.

Finally, here is the list of most played titles, all capable of surpassing 200,000 contemporary players:

  • Apex Legends
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dota 2
  • Grand Theft Auto 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • New World
  • PUBG: Battlegrounds
  • Rust
  • Valheim

Note the growth of Rust players, from last year’s 100,000 to 200,000 this year.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee52 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the quality of the catches and the sharing will improve, according to Microsoft – Nerd4.life

November 26, 2021

The Advent Calendar 2021 has arrived. Here are the offers for December 1st!

4 weeks ago

Sony Technology Day: from the 4K OLED micro-display for the VR headsets of the future to the idea of ​​monitoring the health of the Earth via IoT

3 weeks ago

patch with ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

November 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button