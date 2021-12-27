Valve has unveiled the most successful games of 2021 – Nerd4.life

As every year, Valve published a report to announce what the most successful games on Steam. Taking a quick look at the lists, 2021 has seen a lot of confirmations and few surprises.

We are talking about the most successful titles and not the best-selling ones, because free-to-play titles that live on microtransactions are also included in the pile (so gross revenues are authentic). In addition, the games are offered in no particular order. For convenience, we have listed them in alphabetical order:

Note the presence of many confirmations (perhaps too many), ie titles released in recent years that still manage to grind millionaire revenues. Good news like New World, Naraka: Bladepoint, Battlefield 2042 and Valheim. Note that Battlefield 2042 remains one of the worst-rated games on the platform, despite a slight catch up with the latest updates.

The most popular new releases, therefore published in 2021, always calculated on the basis of gross revenues, are instead the following:

Note, in this case, the presence of three titles published by Microsoft. Clearly the PC Game Pass isn’t depressing the sales of its games, at least not on Steam.

Finally, here is the list of most played titles, all capable of surpassing 200,000 contemporary players:

Apex Legends

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Dota 2

Grand Theft Auto 5

Halo Infinite

New World

PUBG: Battlegrounds

Rust

Valheim

Note the growth of Rust players, from last year’s 100,000 to 200,000 this year.