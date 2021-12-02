Valve is investing in new games and viewers, said Gabe Newell – Nerd4.life

Valve is investing in the development of new ones games And viewers: revealed it Gabe Newell during a speech a few months ago at Sancta Maria College in Auckland, New Zealand, but his sentences have only now emerged.

A few days ago an insider reported that Half-Life 3 is still in development by a small team of Valve, and perhaps this is also what Newell referred to during the question and answer session, which however remained in some ways unedited. until today.

The statements of the founder of Steam about the big ones investments that Valve is doing for the development of games and viewers have not in fact obtained particular prominence so far, on the contrary they have definitely gone under the radar.

Gabe Newell

“I believe the brain-computer interfaces they will be something truly disruptive, one of the most impactful technological transitions ever, “Newell said.

“So I think it will be an important resource. We are making large investments in new headsets and games for this type of application, but we are also looking to the future by asking ourselves how the scenario will evolve.”

“Half-Life: Alyx (review here) was in many ways our best statement on what we think these opportunities are, and I believe it embodies our vision of these technologies.”

“It is also a clear example of the choices we will make for next generation of headsets that we are developing. “