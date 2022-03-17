Valve optimized Steam Deck specifically for Elden Ring

Elden Ring is one of the best-rated games of recent years and is also a bestseller, but there is a black spot that FromSoftware has not yet fixed with its updates: certain performance issues that also affect PCs, especially PCs. stuttering, something that many players punished in their Steam ratings. However, Steam Deck is closed hardware and Valve has been able to make optimizations specific to the gameimproving the experience among the first users of this laptop.

The graphics team has been hard at work on optimizing ELDEN RING for Steam Deck. Fixes for heavy stutter during background streaming of assets will be available in a Proton release next week, but are available to test now on the bleeding-edge branch of Experimental. pic.twitter.com/5oSnXtF2OG Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) February 26, 2022

Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais recently published improvements made with the preview version that are now available to all users. In conversation with Eurogamer, Griffais explains the adjustments made to Linux/Proton and specifically to the Steam Deck GPU/driverAlthough not all problems come from shader but from creating thousands of resources in certain situations “which was causing our memory manager to go into overdrive trying to handle it”.

Steam Deck is a very good option to play Elden Ring

Results on Steam Deck are similar to PlayStation 4, except for the resolution -720p at 30fps- and Valve’s solution achieves 33.3ms, which gives a smoother experience than FromSoftware’s option, although we can see each in the frame rate per second when there are many enemies on the screen or during the fight with large creatures. “The Steam machine outperforms the Xbox One S in maintaining performance and visuals, which is quite an achievement for an AMD APU capped at 15W. At least at launch, Steam Deck gives a more consistent level of performance than many powerful computers“.

“A Elden Ring completely portable is extremely convincing and adds more appeal to Valve’s device”, the conclusions say. “The only real negative point is the battery life; With the 30fps cap coupled with tweaked settings, you’ll still struggle to get two hours of gameplay before you run out of juice.”

Will you be the Lightless who restores the Circle of Elden, or will you perish trying? If you are immersed in the adventure of the Middle Lands, do not hesitate to consult our complete guide to know the strategies, collectibles, frequently asked questions and endings.