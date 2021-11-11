Valve sets launch for 2022

With a post published on the Steam pages, Valve has officially announced that it has postponed the launch of Steam Deck, the portable gaming platform that Gabe Newell’s company planned to launch by the end of 2021.

As specified in the update, the console will not be ready to ship until February next year. Although painful, the decision proved necessary due to the scarcity of raw materials and production problems that continue to hinder the largest technology companies around the world.

“The Steam Deck launch will be delayed for two months“, we read via Valve’s post. “We are sorry, we have really done our best to solve the problems of the global supply chain but, due to the scarce availability of raw materials, components do not arrive at our manufacturing facilities on time to meet our initial launch dates “.

As for those who have already pre-purchased their console, Valve adds: “According to our latest estimates, Steam Deck shipments will begin in February 2022. This will be the new start date for the booking queue. All those who have reserved Decks will keep their position in the queue, but the dates will be postponed accordingly. Estimates on booking dates will be updated immediately after this announcement “.

The appointment of 12 November apparently remains valid, the day in which the first Steamworks Virtual Conference will be held on the Steam Deck.