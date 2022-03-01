Valve wants to bring Xbox Game Pass to Steam

Valve rules out making its own subscription service.

The future of the video game industry seems directed towards subscription services, the three main console manufacturers have their own alternatives, be it Xbox Game Pass, the Nintendo Switch Expansion Pass or the renewed PS Plus that would arrive in April. Valve, on the other hand, does not seem to have any intention of creating its own subscription service, but does not rule out incorporating Xbox Game Pass on Steam Coming soon.

“I don’t think it’s something we think we should do ourselves, build a subscription service at this point,” Valve lead Gabe Newell said in an interview with PC Gamer regarding the Steam Deck release. “But for their customers it’s clearly a popular option, and we’d be more than happy to work with them to get that on Steam,” he says, referring to Microsoft and its Xbox Game Pass.

“We’ve talked to them quite a bit about that,” confirms Newell. “If your customers want it, then you have to figure out how to make it happen. That’s where we are.” In this way, it seems ruled out that there will soon be a “Steam Pass”, an opportunity that Valve offers Microsoft to introduce its Xbox Game Pass on Steam and continue reaching more players on PC. Although it can be a major challenge, since many times, Xbox Game Pass and Steam have different versions of the same game.

Steam Deck’s compatibility with xCloud, the Xbox cloud, was also confirmed a long time ago to be able to play games like Age of Empires IV or Halo Infinite, although for them Windows should be installed on Valve’s portable console and it could be something complicated at the moment that just came out on the market. At the moment, Microsoft has not commented on this offer from Valve, but Phil Spencer has previously been open to bringing Xbox Game Pass to other platforms.

