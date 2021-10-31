Valve was working on “his” Star Wars: here are the pictures

In addition to Left 4 Dead, Portal and Half-Life, there was a time when Valve started working on some sort of a Star Wars game. We have to dig deep into memories to be able to understand what we are talking about. It was 2012 and through a Q&A with the 4chan board, Gabe Newell admitted that his company was working on a new IP, called Stars of Blood, but without success. Years later, today, we have the opportunity to give one look at the look of the game.

Gabe Newell, founder of Valve Corporation

Stars of Blood was a very interesting project, at least on paper. It would have been a video game where players could play as space pirates and roam the galaxies. Unfortunately the project, as admitted by Newell, was set aside. And looking at the various concept art that has emerged in the last few hours on Valve’s database, well, that’s no wonder. In fact, the Valve project seemed to have enormous identity problems: if on the one hand everything seemed to refer very much to the aesthetics of the saga created by George Lucas, on the other hand, it winked at cyberpunk fans, the most discussed and cited literary current of recent years.

We have no idea of ​​the nature of the game. The difference in environments, however, makes us assume that Valve had the intention of making the player wander around different cities and locations, some more deserted, others instead of real megacities. The project was shelved in 2012, but it is difficult to understand exactly when the artists of the company had begun to work on it.

Stars of Blood (Canceled) Developed by Valve Corporation. pic.twitter.com/afqKAzxFDj – Obscure Game Aesthetics (@game_obscure) October 30, 2021

Unfortunately Stars of Blood will never see the light. However, space exploration seems to have become a fairly strong theme in video games and perhaps with Starfield we will have the consecration on a role-playing level. Bethesda’s next open world RPG is in fact scheduled for November 11, 2022, exclusively on Xbox and PC consoles: it will be able to convince all those who are waiting for a gameplay at the edge of the known universe?