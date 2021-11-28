Valve’s new game for Steam Deck, is a mix between Half-Life and an RTS for a dataminer – Nerd4.life

Tyler McVicker – creator of Valve News Network – recently reported some information discovered through datamining of software from Valve (like Steam, DOTA 2 and so on) regarding Citadel (codename), a cooperative FPS / RTS game described as a mix of Left 4 Dead and Alien Swarm, or as a son between Half-Life and an RTS.

Citadel, according to McVicker who has been researching the game since 2018, is in development with a special focus on Steam Deck and console controls. Citadel is still in full development and should be available in a year and a half or two years. Valve is mostly focused on Steam Deck production and distribution now, but that’s not why it has put aside work on the game: that’s what McVicker tells us.

Half-Life Alyx

McVicker himself points out, however, that everything is just one rumor and that is not official information. The dataminer reminds that he does not represent Valve in any way and that only the company will finally be able to decide what will become of the Citadel project.

Certainly new original projects from Valve would not be unpleasant, especially if designed to take advantage of the features of Steam Deck. Recall that Steam Deck has been postponed to 2022: new release period for the Valve portable console.