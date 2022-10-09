Vampire Academy. TV Series – FormulaTV

‘Vampire Academy’ is an original Peacock series that was born as adaptation of the saga of homonymous novels written by Richelle Mead. This is his second screen adaptation, given that a movie was released in 2014 with Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry leading the cast. However, the series is a reboot of the saga and is not related to the film. This project, released on September 15, 2022, has Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre as those in charge of adapting it. It should be noted that Plec has experience in this genre after his work in ‘The Vampire Chronicles’.

Fiction, which mixes the adolescent genre with horror and fantasy, stars Sisi Stringer and Daniela Nieves. The first gives life to Rose Hathaway, a dhampir (union between human and vampire) who is being trained as a guardian to defend Moroi royalty from Strigoi. Nieves puts herself in the shoes of Lissa Dragomir, princess belonging to the moroi family and Rose’s best friend.

The two friends go to the St. Vladimir Academy to finish their training and education.. It is at that moment where their point of view about the world and their future changes completely as they have to adapt to the new things that are happening in their lives and the inevitable attack of the strigoi, some dangerous vampires who do not hesitate to commit atrocities wherever they go. Added to all this are the typical messes of youth and the development of the first love interests of the protagonists.

‘Vampire Academy’ began filming in September 2021, taking Spain as the center of the main stages seen in the television series. Pamplona, ​​Olite, Viana and Zaragoza served as the main locations, as well as other places in Portugal.