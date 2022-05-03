“Vampire Associations” warn Megan Fox about the risks of drinking her partner’s blood Machine Gun Kelly

May 02 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



The love of Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) Y Megan fox draws attention throughout the world, is that the couple has demonstrations of affection that do not go unnoticed.

First, Megan received an engagement ring designed by MGK himself that is surrounded by “thorns” that cause pain if the actress tries to remove it.

Also, just a few days ago, Fox admitted that the couple drink each other’s blood, as part of a ritual. Her statements caused such a stir that the actress immediately had to explain what this practice is all about.

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we sometimes consume each other’s blood, just for ritual purposes”explained Megan Fox in an interview with Glamor UK magazine.

Now, different “vampire associations” have warned MGK and Megan about the dangers of drinking blood. Belfazaar Ashantisonco-founder of the New Orleans Vampire Society, and Father Sebastianfrom the Endless Night Vampire Ball, indicated the safeguards that should be taken with this practice.

What are the dangers of drinking blood?

It turns out that drinking blood as part of your daily diet should only be a habit if you’re a vampire. First, there is the possibility of contracting blood-borne diseases, so a safe practice in the “vampire community” is to test samples for diseases such as malaria, syphilis, hepatitis B or C, or even the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Beyond these diseases, blood, when taken, can be highly toxic to the body. It is that, naturally, in our body it is encapsulated in veins and organs, but in the digestive system, the high iron content of the blood could lead to liver damage, accumulation of fluids in the lungs, dehydration or low pressure.

This article is designed to inform and is not intended to provide medical advice or solutions. Always ask your doctor or specialist if you have questions about your health or before starting treatment.

