Vampire stress, Nicolas Cage wanted to eat a real cockroach

Vampire stress, film by Robert Bierman from 1988 is one of those works that allowed a Nicolas Cage to become the Hollywood star she was. However, by the actor’s own admission it was not easy to work with him during that period of his career.

In the 2002 edition of the DVD of this film in a long interview, the interpreter of Ghost Rider he said he asked the production to be able to have a real bat on stage during the famous sex scene with Jennifer Beals.

We should talk about how we got into an altercation one day because it was very important to me that the bat was a real bat – explained Cage alongside a laughing Bierman. He was still a Method Acting actor at the time, and I wanted to experience my parts. So I wasn’t the most pleasant person to be with while shooting this movie.

I remember one night you sent your assistant to Central Park to find a bat – explained the director. I managed to convince you by saying that if you were bitten by a bat, you would be dead

Going on with the interview, Cage who was accused of being even a real vampire (details here), said he had to put aside the idea of ​​eating the bat, but not that of swallowing one. cockroach.

I was about to eat raw eggs or something and I thought: “No, it must be a cockroach” – continued Cage. I’ve seen this movie in theaters, and when people see the cockroach enter my mouth it’s like when the bus explodes in Speed. People really react and it would cost about $ 2 million in special effects. But all I do is eat an insect.

As if that weren’t enough, the two told how it took two takes to shoot the scene and therefore, two cockroaches. However, the director still decided to use the first take. Was it a revenge for the bat thing? Likely.

Did you know this anecdote? You appreciated Nicolas Cagand in Vampire stress?


