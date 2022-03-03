Vampire Survivors costs less than a gin and tonic, is more addictive than nicotine and is much healthier

Vampire Survivors is a new lesson on how wonderful the video game industry is. A new phenomenon in Early Access that has been consolidated with thousands of players on Steam and that has managed to hook both locals and strangers with pure gameplay. The best of all? It costs just over 2 euros.

It was my turn to go on a trip on Thursday and my partner only wanted to know one thing: would I stay in Madrid forever and never come back? No. Would you bring him a gift? Either. What did I have to do in the Webedia offices for the 3DHouse? Even less! The only thing that worried him was if I would take the PC or not. At first the question surprised me, but after a few seconds I realized that if she took the laptop with me she wouldn’t be able to play her new vice… and I’d wear my boots playing it on the AVE. Yes, we are a couple hooked on Vampire Survivors since the beginning of this week and we are not shy to admit it to you.

The first thing I saw of the game seemed hypnotic but very curious at the same time. I fell in love with the software when my girl blurted out to the screen that she wasn’t the one locked in the game’s survival loop; it was the monsters that were locked up with her. The search for the best combination of powers results in survival situations that you do not want to stop experiencing with each new game and with each new battle against bats, zombies, witches, werewolves and armies of monsters of all kinds. But the importance of Vampire Survivors also speaks of something very valuable: the instant success of a small video game that, with a good idea and a little space on Steam, has managed to captivate thousands of players and will continue to do so in the coming months.

it’s a roguelike simple and uncomplicated, taking the sprites of Castlevania with a bit of a snout and taking them to a genre in which the editor of Metal Gear Solid or so many great successes of the past is neither present nor expected. What are the keys to the software and what makes it the best invested 2.39 euros in the video game industry today?

distributing tow

The gameplay of Vampire Survivors is simple: it invites you to enjoy a survival battle in which different beings from the underworld try to kill you with endless hordes of monsters of all kinds. There are bigger, smaller, weaker and stronger ones, but they are all invoked with the aim of giving you no respite. When some enemies die they drop experience that helps us level up and access new weapons that will allow you to more easily survive everything that comes. With each new level we access more bonuses and with each improvement of each weapon we increase their range, damage, speed or rate of fire.

What are the weapons? Basically, on a boomerang cross, holy water, whips, knives, magical attacks, and flying bibles. Does it look familiar to you? Any Castlevania fan goes to the Vampire Survivors show with total absorption:They are sprites stolen from Konami games? And the bugs too? Its developer has barely animated any of the great classics starring the Belmonts and Dracula, but the game would have worked just as well no matter which game was ripped off: it works with Castlevania and would have worked with any video game in the universe, because the important thing is not the form; is what is played.

It is wonderful that a small project carried out almost by chance has reached so many peopleDoes the concept of bullet hell? Fans of ship games will be all too familiar with the danmaku subgenre, in which dozens of projectiles stalk you and you must dodge them with surgical precision to avoid death. Well, many have called Vampire Survivor as a roguelike with reverse bullet hell. Delusional genre, right? But the truth is that the term fits like a glove, because it perfectly defines the benefits of the software and its constant repetition of the game to achieve the best possible times. And yes, it is true that once you start the game the first sections can be somewhat boring when starting each new attempt, but you will not require many levels to make the challenge more and more challenging.

After his dance of sprites stolen from the Castlevaniada and the powers that increase and increase as we finish off the hordes that attack us there is something hypnotizing about the rhythm of explosions, gems and gold that appears. The reward of coins and good games translates into new characters and maps that enlarge the experience and that, it seems, there is an intention to continue expanding in the coming months. You don’t know how, but suddenly you’ve been fighting for two or three hours to play with your partner and neither of you has bothered to make dinner. That’s how it goes.

And what comes next?

Well, it seems that good old Luca didn’t even imagine that his game would work so well when he plagiarized a Bayonetta 2 drawing to put his Yoko Bernaldes from chichinabo on the cover with two malpixelated drawings by Ayami Kojima. It’s just that I find it incredible that we’re talking about the title here if we analyze how crappy everything is, but it also talks about how wonderful it is that a small project carried out almost by chance has managed to reach as many people as Vampire Survivors has. It is something that would hardly have happened in cinema, literature or comicsand do not doubt that the project will grow over time, because we are facing a neo-retro sweet that is very difficult to ignore.

The best is yet to come. The seed of Vampire Survivors is barely germinating, and its creator is well aware of the noise the game has been making in recent days. The software is still in Early Access, adding new content on a regular basis and constantly expanding its capabilities. In fact, the community has been smitten by the surprise appearance that awaits you at the end of 30 minutes of survival, and they have found a very crazy way to kill the Grim Reaper and that involves editing files to enhance the power of garlic and give it tow. When the community is forced to investigate to that extent, you know that the title has achieved do something big.

Do not lose your nerves or overestimate the phenomenon. Surely Vampire Survivors remains as an anecdote from the beginning, but it does not mean that for much less than the cost of a gin and tonic in any decent bar in the Zaragoza Tube, it has given us much more fun and satisfaction at its controls. It will depend on Luca Vampire Survivors transcends beyond Steam and the winter of 2022 with your future ideas and movements in the market. He has our full attention.