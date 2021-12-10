Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, trailer and final release at the 2021 Game Awards – Nerd4.life

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt was present at the Game Awards 2021 with a new one presentation trailer which, finally, also announced the definitive exit period of the game, or that of the full version that will arrive in the spring of 2022.

Also in this case, the video is composed of a spectacular montage of narrative and gameplay interlude scenes, to better understand the atmosphere and settings that characterize this other videogame translation of Vampire: The Masquerade, protagonist of recent of a return in style on the scene.

Previously shown with a trailer at last September’s PS Showcase, the game is an action game in style battle royale focused on the Vampire universe, which pits various powerful vampires from different clans against each other with different powers and abilities to use on the battlefield.

“An infamous betrayal has sparked a war between vampires, who are also at risk of annihilation by the secret society known as the Entity,” reports the official synopsis of the game, “Use your supernatural powers, your weapons and your wit in This third person battle royale game to rule the night and restore the masquerade. “

Recently, we also saw a trailer for the Nosferatu clan, while we remember that the game was already available in beta and will arrive in the final version as free-to-play on PC and PS5 in spring 2022.