Vampire the Masquerade Bloodlines 2 makes progress, but the development team that works there is secret – Nerd4.life

Paradox Interactive, publisher of Vampire The Masquarade Bloodlines 2, revealed that the vampire-themed RPG is continuing in development, but the team working on it it’s a secret for now. The information was shared during a Q&A from the internal fiscal third quarter meeting.

During the Q&A, it was asked if there was any news on Vampire The Masquarade Bloodlines 2 or its developer; the answer of Alexander Bricca – CFO of Paradox – was: “The new developer is doing well and we are happy with the progress of the project now, but it will take some time before we can indicate the release date.”

Recall that, when it was announced in 2019, Bloodlines 2 was in development at Hardsuit Labs, but after the firing of two team members and the farewell of a third, the game had been postponed to a date to be defined and had been moved to another studio. Paradox has not yet announced which study it is and it seems that this will not change soon.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Bricca said: “We prefer to give the team the opportunity to fully focus on the development of the game and not having to deal with fans. This is why we have not revealed the name of the studio to date and we want to continue on this path for some time. ”

Previously, the CEO of Paradox had said that Bloodlines 2 was almost completely canceled, until they received an idea for a project that turned out to be quite compelling. The team behind the project is “a very respectable and talented developer” who has produced and distributed many games in the past. This information is too general to understand who it could be.

